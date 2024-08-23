Houston Dynamo host Toronto at the BBVA Compass Stadium on Saturday (August 24) in Major League Soccer. The hosts were on a decent run of results in the league before the Leagues Cup last month.

They picked up a hard-fought 4-3 win over Vancouver Whitecaps in their last league outing, squandering a two-goal lead in the second half before reclaiming the lead late on through Bradley Smith and Griffin Dorsey.

Toronto, meanwhile, have endured a difficult league campaign. They beat Montreal 1-0 last time out, with Canada international Richie Laryea scoring the sole goal of the game late in the first half. Toronto are eighth in Eastern Conference with 30 points from 26 games.

Trending

Houston Dynamo vs Toronto Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Saturday's game will mark the 25th meeting between Houston and Dynamo, who trail 9-5.

The hosts have won their last three games in the fixture and lost one of the last eight.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in three games in the fixture.

Only three of Toronto's nine league wins this season have come on the road.

Houston Dynamo vs Toronto Prediction

Houston have lost two of their last three games after losing one of their previous nine. They have, however, lost just one of their last seven home games.

Meanwhile, Toronto's latest result ended a three-game winning streak. They have, however, lost six of their last eight games on the road and could see defeat again.

Prediction: Houston Dynamo 2-1 Toronto

Houston Dynamo vs Toronto Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Houston

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Three of their last four meetings have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both sides have scored in five of their last six matchups.)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback