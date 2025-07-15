Houston Dynamo vs Vancouver Whitecaps Prediction and Betting Tips | 16th July 2025

The 2025 edition of MLS is back in action with another set of matches this week as Houston Dynamo lock horns with Vancouver Whitecaps in an important encounter at the Shell Energy Stadium on Wednesday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

Houston Dynamo vs Vancouver Whitecaps Preview

Houston Dynamo are currently in 10th place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The home side slumped to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Real Salt Lake last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Vancouver Whitecaps, on the other hand, are in third place in the league table at the moment and have been impressive this season. The Whitecaps slumped to a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Colorado Rapids in their previous game and will need to bounce back this week.

Houston Dynamo vs Vancouver Whitecaps Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Vancouver Whitecaps and Houston Dynamo are on an even footing as far as the recent head-to-head record is concerned and have won 10 matches apiece out of the last 26 games played between the two teams.

Houston Dynamo have lost only one of their last 12 matches at home against Vancouver Whitecaps and have remained unbeaten in their last six such games against the Whitecaps.

Houston Dynamo secured a victory in their previous game at home against St. Louis City and have managed to win consecutive games at home in all competitions only one in their last 29 such games in a run dating back to April last year.

Vancouver Whitecaps have lost four of their last five matches in the regular season of MLS and have suffered defeat in each of their last two such games.

Houston Dynamo vs Vancouver Whitecaps Prediction

Vancouver Whitecaps have stepped up to the plate this season but are in the midst of a slump at the moment. The Whitecaps were thoroughly outplayed in their previous game and have a point to prove this week.

Houston Dynamo have been in poor form at home this year and cannot afford to put a foot wrong in this fixture. Both teams have issues to resolve at the moment and could play out a draw on Wednesday.

Prediction: Houston Dynamo 1-1 Vancouver Whitecaps

Houston Dynamo vs Vancouver Whitecaps Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Houston Dynamo to score first - Yes

