Houston Dynamo vs Vancouver Whitecaps Prediction and Betting Tips | 20th September 2023

Houston Dynamo host Vancouver Whitecaps at the Shell Energy Stadium on Wednesday for a clash in the MLS, looking to return to winning ways.

It had been a stop-start campaign for Houston Dynamo thus far, but their results have improved lately, going unbeaten in their last six games.

Following a 0-0 draw with Colorado Rapids, El Naranja won three in a row, before another pair of stalemates against LA Galaxy and St. Louis City.

With 40 points from 28 games, Houston Dynamo are in fifth position in the Western Conference standings, just one adrift of Vancouver Whitecaps.

The Blue and Whites are coming off the back of a strong run too, having not lost a top-flight match in their last four outings.

Following back-to-back wins over Portland Timbers and Chicago Fire, Vancouver drew 1-1 with New York City FC, before bouncing back with a 2-1 defeat of Toronto.

Vanni Sartini's side displayed an encouraging fighting spirit in their last outing to secure a comeback victory. Deandre Kerr opened the scoring for Toronto in the 50th minute, but Tristan Blackmon and Brian White scored apiece inside the next 16 minutes to turn the match on its head.

Houston Dynamo vs Vancouver Whitecaps Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 22 previous clashes between the sides, with Houston Dynamo winning 10 times and losing on seven occasions.

Vancouver Whitecaps have beaten Houston Dynamo in their last two encounters, both coming at home.

Houston Dynamo have won just one of their last five clashes against Vancouver Whitecaps.

Vancouver Whitecaps are winless in their last four away games to Houston Dynamo.

Vancouver Whitecaps are unbeaten in their last four MLS games, and have lost just once in their last seven.

Houston Dynamo are unbeaten in their last six MLS games.

Houston Dynamo have kept a clean sheet in five of their last six games, although they conceded one to St.Louis in their most recent outing.

Houston Dynamo vs Vancouver Whitecaps Prediction

Both sides come into the fixture on the back of a long unbeaten run, and will be keen to continue that. This could see them take a cautious approach, and thereby play out a dour stalemate.

Prediction: Houston Dynamo 1-1 Vancouver Whitecaps

Houston Dynamo vs Vancouver Whitecaps Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes