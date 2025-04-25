Houston vs Austin Prediction and Betting Tips | April 26, 2025 

Houston Dynamo and Austin FC battle for three points in an MLS Western Conference clash on Saturday at the Shell Energy Stadium.
The hosts are coming off a 2-2 draw with Colorado Rapids at the same venue last weekend. They went behind to Amine Bassi's 42nd-minute strike before Djordje Mihailovic equalised from the spot before the hour-mark. Rafael Navarre put Colorado ahead in the 77th minute, but Ondrej Lingr ensured the spoils were shared deep into injury time.
Austin, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a 1-0 home win over Los Angeles Galaxy. Brandon Vazquez had an eventful second half, missing a penalty midway through the second half before scoring the winner with nine minutes left.
The victory left them in second spot, with 16 points from nine games, while Houston are second-from-bottom with seven points.
Houston vs Austin Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Austin have seven wins from 11 head-to-head games with Houston, losing four.
- Their most recent clash in September saw Houston win 1-0 away.
- Four of their last five head-to-head games have been decided by one-goal margins.
- Five of their last six head-to-head games, including the last four, have seen one side fail to score.
- Houston have won one of nine league games this season, losing four.
- Eight of Austin's nine league games this term have seen one side keep a clean sheet.
Houston vs Austin Prediction
Houston haven't had an ideal start to the season, but their sole win this year came in front of their fans. Four of their five home games this season have produced at least three goals.
Austin, meanwhile, have been more more consistent and will fancy their chances of taking all three points. They have won three of the last four head-to-head games and have the better record in this fixture.
The hosts are the pre-game favourites, but their form doesn't match that projection. Hence, expect Austin to claim a narrow victory with goals at both ends.
Prediction: Houston 1-2 Austin
Houston vs Austin Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Austin to win
Tip 2 - Both teams to score
Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals