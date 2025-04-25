Houston vs Austin Prediction and Betting Tips | April 26, 2025 

Houston Dynamo and Austin FC battle for three points in an MLS Western Conference clash on Saturday at the Shell Energy Stadium.

Ad

The hosts are coming off a 2-2 draw with Colorado Rapids at the same venue last weekend. They went behind to Amine Bassi's 42nd-minute strike before Djordje Mihailovic equalised from the spot before the hour-mark. Rafael Navarre put Colorado ahead in the 77th minute, but Ondrej Lingr ensured the spoils were shared deep into injury time.

Austin, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a 1-0 home win over Los Angeles Galaxy. Brandon Vazquez had an eventful second half, missing a penalty midway through the second half before scoring the winner with nine minutes left.

Ad

Trending

The victory left them in second spot, with 16 points from nine games, while Houston are second-from-bottom with seven points.

Houston vs Austin Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Austin have seven wins from 11 head-to-head games with Houston, losing four.

Their most recent clash in September saw Houston win 1-0 away.

Four of their last five head-to-head games have been decided by one-goal margins.

Five of their last six head-to-head games, including the last four, have seen one side fail to score.

Houston have won one of nine league games this season, losing four.

Eight of Austin's nine league games this term have seen one side keep a clean sheet.

Ad

Houston vs Austin Prediction

Houston haven't had an ideal start to the season, but their sole win this year came in front of their fans. Four of their five home games this season have produced at least three goals.

Austin, meanwhile, have been more more consistent and will fancy their chances of taking all three points. They have won three of the last four head-to-head games and have the better record in this fixture.

Ad

The hosts are the pre-game favourites, but their form doesn't match that projection. Hence, expect Austin to claim a narrow victory with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Houston 1-2 Austin

Houston vs Austin Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Austin to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ume Elvis Elvis is a seasoned football journalist and has been with Sportskeeda for more than 6 years. He specializes in writing match previews across several leagues and competitions around the world, and his insightful tips have amassed a total readership in excess of 9.2 million till date. Elvis' meticulous attention to detail and strictly following SK's editorial guidelines have been key to achieving a vast readership. He has also exclusively covered the 2021 Nigerian Universiy Games and has provided research for an upcoming biography for a Nigerian football legend.



Elvis has been a Super Eagles fan since 2004, and them beating defending champions Cameroon in the AFCON that year left a lasting impact on him. He supports Sporting Lagos at club level and loves to watch games live at the Onikan Stadium due to its buzzing atmosphere. His favorite football players are former Nigerian forward, Osaze Odemwingie and former Real Madrid legend Raul Gonzalez.



If Elvis could change one football rule, it would be to not be booked for celebrating with pitch side fans. He believes that football is a passionate game and celebrations should be encouraged to the fullest. When not analyzing the latest previews, Elvis indulges in activities such as swimming, reading, and karaoke. Know More