Houston vs Inter Miami Prediction and Betting Tips | 22nd April 2023

Inter Miami visit the Shell Energy Stadium on Saturday to face Houston in the MLS, looking to end their losing run in the league.

The Herons have lost their last five league games in a row, while failing to score in four of them. Ironically, they started their campaign with two wins in a row, but they have since lost form.

That winning start now seems like a distant memory, with Miami losing all the early momentum and going on a downward spiral in a rather dramatic fashion.

With only six points in the bag from seven games, Phil Neville's side are 13th in the Eastern Conference standings, with only Montreal faring worse right now (three points).

Houston aren't off to a blistering start either, accruing only four points more than Inter Miami, but there's been improvement lately.

The Orange Crush had begun their campaign with back-to-back defeats, but have since lost just once in their next five games, winning thrice.

It could've been four in their last game against New York Red Bulls until Omir Fernandez struck in the 89th minute to peg them back and force a 1-1 draw.

Houston vs Inter Miami Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have only been two clashes between Houston and Inter Miami with one win for each team.

Inter Miami won the first meeting 1-0 in October 2020 but were beaten 3-1 in the next. Interestingly, both games came at home to Miami.

This will be the first time that Houston and Inter Miami will clash in Houston.

Houston have scored in their last five games in a row. The last time they went on a longer scoring run in the league was from August-September 2022 (six wins).

Inter Miami have lost their last five league games. They last saw more defeats in a row between September-October 2021 (six).

Inter Miami have scored only six goals in seven games. Montreal are the only team with a worse record (three) in the Eastern Conference.

Houston vs Inter Miami Prediction

Houston will fancy their chances against free-falling Inter Miami as they aim to recover from their own winless run.

However, given their overall track record in the league so far, we predict a draw, with both teams bagging a couple of goals.

Prediction: Houston 2-2 Inter Miami

Houston vs Inter Miami Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

