Houston vs LA Galaxy Prediction and Betting Tips | 8th April 2023

Houston Dynamo will entertain LA Galaxy at Shell Energy Stadium in Major League Soccer on Saturday.

Houston vs LA Galaxy Preview

Both teams are having a tepid start to their campaigns but the hosts have fared slightly better after five rounds of games. The sides have played one game less compared to most other teams. Houston Dynamo have won twice and lost thrice, keeping them in 18th place with six points.

Orange Crush will take confidence from their home record heading into the meeting. They have maintained a perfect home run so far, beating Austin 2-0 and New York City 1-0 on their turf. However, the two-time MLS Cup winners suffered a 3-1 home hammering at the hands of LA Galaxy when they last met.

The visitors are going through one of their worst starts ever in Major League Soccer. LA Galaxy are yet to record a win, claiming three points from three draws and losing twice. They sit two places above the floor – 27th out of 29 teams – with three points. However, the two draws on the road offer some hope as they travel to Houston.

Galaxy’s eye-catching winter arrivals are yet to make an impact on their campaign. But there is good news as Douglas Costa makes an injury return. The former Juventus winger has missed a couple of matches. However, captain Chicharito remains sidelined with a muscle injury.

Houston vs LA Galaxy Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Houston have won once, drawn twice and lost twice in their last five clashes with LA Galaxy.

Houston have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in their last five clashes with LA Galaxy at home.

Houston have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five home matches.

LA Galaxy have drawn twice and lost twice in their last four away matches.

Houston have won twice and lost thrice in their last five matches in all competitions, while LA Galaxy have drawn thrice and lost twice.

Houston vs LA Galaxy Prediction

New signing Amine Bassi, who joined from French club FC Metz, currently leads the hosts with three goals. His arrival sparked mixed reviews but he is gradually proving critics wrong. Héctor Herrera boasts one goal and two assists.

While strikers are yet to resume their duties, the defenders are doing their job for them. Right-back Kelvin Leerdam and center-back Jalen Neal have netted once each for the visitors.

We expect Houston to prevail due to better form and home advantage.

Prediction: Houston 2-1 LA Galaxy

Houston vs LA Galaxy Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Houston

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Houston to score first – Yes

Tip 4: LA Galaxy - Yes

