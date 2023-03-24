Houston vs New York City FC Prediction and Betting Tips | March 25, 2023

Houston Dynamo FC entertain New York City FC at the Shell Energy Stadium in Major League Soccer on Saturday (March 25).

Houston launched their campaign on the road, losing their first two games against Cincinnati and New England. They then beat Austin 2-0 in their first home game of the season.

Orange Crush are set for their second domestic assignment and will look to maintain their momentum by claiming maximum points against NY. The last meeting between the two sides went in favour of New York, who won 3-2, but Houston won the previous one 3-1 at Shell Energy Stadium. Who will blink first this time?

The visitors are eyeing a third straight win after prevailing against Inter Miami and D.C. United in their two previous games. New York's road form is patchy, though, with a draw and a defeat in their last two outings. Moreover, they have prevailed only once at the Shell Energy Stadium.

The Pigeons are looking to go all the way. Last season, they finished fifth and participated in the playoffs, reaching the Conference finals, where they lost 3-1 to Philadelphia Union. After this clash, the 2021 MLS Cup winners will stay on the road to face New England before welcoming Atlanta United.

Houston vs New York City FC Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Both teams have prevailed over each other twice and shared the spoils once in their last five meetings.

Houston have won thrice and lost once in their last four clashes at the Shell Energy Stadium.

The hosts have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five home games.

New York have won once, drawn twice and lost twice in their last five away outings.

Houston have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in their last five games, while New York have two wins, one draw and two losses in the same period.

Form Guide: Houston – W-L-L-W-D; New York City – W-W-D-L-L

Houston vs New York City FC Prediction

Hector Herrera, who joined the hosts from Atletico Madrid, was quickly handed the captaincy. He leads the side with one goal and an assist.

New signing Santiago Rodríguez boasts one goal and one assist. Meanwhile, Gabriel Pereira and four others have scored once each for the visitors. The two teams could play out a draw.

Prediction: Houston 2-2 New York City

Houston vs New York City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Houston to score first – Yes

Tip 4: New York to score - Yes

