How Argentina could line up against Brazil today | 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Brazil and Argentina, two of South America's footballing giants, meet today in a World Cup qualifier at the Corinthians Arena. Brazil will be looking to exact revenge on Argentina after their 1-0 loss in the Copa America final.

Argentina could dominate a depleted Brazil side

Brazil are riding on the back of a roughly contested 1-0 win over Chile in midweek. Tite's men weren't at their free-flowing best because they have been forced to play without several of their top stars. Several Premier League clubs have refused to let players leave on international duty because of the Covid-19 quarantine protocols.

At the same time, Argentina are at near full strength. This gives Lionel Scaloni's men an opportunity to build on their triumph over Brazil in the Copa America final. Argentina defeated Venezuela 3-1 in another World Cup qualifier in midweek thanks to goals from Lautaro Martinez, Joaquin Correa and Angel Correa.

Brazil have won all seven of their World Cup qualifier matchups so far while Argentina have won four but are yet to concede a defeat as well. So it's going to take some effort from La Albiceleste but on paper, it definitely looks like they have the personnel to get the job done.

Argentina Goalkeeper

In a short span, Emiliano Martinez has established himself as a force to be reckoned with between the sticks for Argentina. Martinez was crucial to Argentina's triumphant run at the Copa America and he is viewed as nearly untouchable in that Argentina line-up.

Martinez has kept four cleansheets in his last seven appearances and will keep his place in the starting XI tonight.

Emiliano Martinez: "I had to overcome a lot of adversity before getting to where I am now. That's the message I want to give to the youth, not a meme or a celebration." This via El Pais. — Roy Nemer (@RoyNemer) September 4, 2021

Argentina defenders

Young Udinese right back Nahuel Molina is expected to start at right-back. Molina played the length of the game against Venezuela. It was a rather quiet outing for him but he is likely to keep his place against Brazil.

Scaloni is once again expected to go with the centre-back partnership of German Pezzella and Nicolas Otamendi. Both veteran centre-backs put in shifts against Venezuela and will be tasked with keeping the likes of Vinicius, Gabriel Barbosa and Neymar quiet.

Sevilla left-back Marcos Acuna is likely to start at left-back once again. Nicolas Tagliafico hasn't been in great form of late and Scaloni might not want to unsettle his backline right now.

