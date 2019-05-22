How Arsenal could line up with Hakim Ziyech

" /> Hakim Ziyech

The 2018-19 campaign across all of the top European leagues has been concluded and now the attention is increasingly turning towards the transfer market with plenty of business to be done, futures of upmarket names to be settled and several sagas to be sorted out. The European heavyweights are bracing themselves for the upcoming summer window and Europa League finalists Arsenal again could be in for some high-profile transfer activity.

Hakim Ziyech, Ajax' attacking midfielder linked with a move to North London, is set to leave the Netherlands as Ajax sporting director Marc Overmars confirmed while interacting with Dutch De Telegraf. Apparently, the speculation has reached its peak and reports insist that Arsenal remain in pole position to acquire the 26-year old's services.

The Morocco international enjoyed a stunning season in Eredivisie; finding the back of the net 16 times while providing 13 assists as Ajax cruised to Eredivisie glory. Moreover, he was also an integral figure behind Ajax's deep run in the UEFA Champions League scoring some remarkable goals in huge games.

Hakim Ziyech could be an astute signing for Arsenal who has a price tag of £25 million. His addition to the Gunners' squad would provide Unai Emery with a selection headache as he is an immensely versatile footballer.

On that note, we list the 3 ways in which Arsenal could line up with Hakim Ziyech.

#1 Ziyech as an attacking midfielder (4-4-2 diamond)

4-4-2 (diamond)

Hakim Ziyech could ply his trade as an attacking midfielder or behind the two prolific strikers Aubameyang and Lacazette to form an incredible 4-4-2 diamond.

Along with speed and goal scoring proficiency, Ziyech is also gifted with the attribute of providing precise passes. In this setup, Ziyech along with assisting the forward duo can also form a foil for the midfield trio of Mkhitaryan, Torreira, and Xhaka.

This setup can also be moulded differently according to situations with Ziyech moving to the right-hand side, Aubameyang coming to the left flank, Lacazette leading the line and midfield trio lying deep.

#2 Hakim Ziyech as a right winger (3-4-3)

3-4-3

The Gunners have already tried the 3-4-3 formation this season but with Ziyech coming in as a right winger, the setup could become more attack-minded. Aubameyang could play as a secondary striker or from the left flank, with Lacazette playing upfront while Ziyech mans the right wing.

Behind this efficient attacking unit, Kolasinac and Maitland-Niles could line up from both the wings while at the center, the duplet of Torreira and Xhaka could be deployed.

It could give rise to a new style of play but could cast a perfect balance between all the three departments.

#3 Ziyech as a right winger with Ozil as the no.10 (4-3-3)

4-3-3

Ziyech's proven proficiency from the right wing means Emery can comfortably line-up Ozil from the middle to embrace a no.10 role. Aubameyang can ply his trade from the left-hand side and Lacazette could be lined up as a sole striker.

Do note that in case Aubameyang is unavailable, Alex Iwobi can take his place. Similarly, if the Frenchman is sidelined, then the Gabonese could make his way into starting XI with Iwobi slotting into the left flank.