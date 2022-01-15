How Arsenal could line up if they sign all their January transfer targets

Arsenal have shown this season that they are a club in transition. After a terrible start to the Premier League season where they picked up zero points from their opening three matches, things have picked up for the Gunners.

They have begun to reap the benefits of sticking with manager Mikel Arteta and believing in his project at the club. Since losing 5-0 to Manchester City in August, Arteta's side have only lost five times in 22 games. This run of form has given them the belief that they can achieve great things with their young squad.

Arsenal have been active in recent transfer windows

The Gunners invested smartly in the summer and their investments are already paying off. They signed the likes of Ben White, Nuno Tavares, Aaron Ramsdale and Martin Odegaard, all of whom have been key for the Gunners this season.

Now in the winter transfer window, Arteta and the club's technical director Edu have identified a number of players to improve their squad. If they manage to sign these players, the Gunners will have a very formidable team to challenge in the Premier League.

Here is how they could line up if they manage to secure all of their targets in this transfer window.

Goalkeeper- Aaron Ramsdale

Aaron Ramsdale is one of the Premier League's best goalkeepers

Without a doubt, Aaron Ramsdale has been one of the signings of the season in the Premier League. Despite the initial skepticism that surrounded his signing from Sheffield United, he has asserted himself as one of the league's best goalkeepers.

Ramsdale will continue in goal for the Gunners for the foreseeable future due to his quality and consistency.

Right-Back- Takehiro Tomiyasu

Tomiyasu in action against Everton

Japanese right-back Takehiro Tomiyasu is another of Arteta's successful summer signings. The 23-year-old has been one of the league's most solid defenders since joining the Gunners from Bologna on transfer deadline day.

Tomiyasu is Arteta's go-to option at right-back for any given match. His consistency has set him apart from other right-backs currently at Arsenal.

Center-Back- Ben White

Ben White has been one of Arsenal's best defenders

When Arsenal splashed £50 million on English defender Ben White, eyebrows were raised at the club's perceived extravagance. But the former Brighton & Hove Albion defender has silenced his critics.

White has played a key part in Arsenal's recent success by forming part of their defense that has kept nine league clean sheets since September.

Center-Back- Gabriel Magalhaes

Gabriel Magalhaes has formed a solid partnership with Ben White

After joining from Lille in the summer of 2020, young Gabriel Magalhaes looked decent in a team that looked shorn of confidence in 2020-21.

This season has seen the Brazilian show up more, thanks to the increased quality around him. Magalhaes has formed a solid partnership with White at the back for the Gunners.

Left-Back- Kieran Tierney

Kieran Tierney in action against Nottingham Forest

Kieran Tierney has been one of Arsenal's most consistent players since Arteta took over as manager of the club. The former Celtic defender has shown grit, determination and quality every time he has played for the club.

Tierney has held off competition from summer signing Nuno Tavares for the starting shirt at the Emirates this season.

