How Arsenal could line up after the transfer window

Arsenal endured a very tough spell last season. The Gunners finished 8th in the Premier League and will not be competing in Europe next season. Arsenal will also be without Champions League football for a fifth consecutive season.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has now begun work to improve on his side's performance last season and has begun recruitment to strengthen the side. Arsenal have already made three signings this summer and are reportedly still in the market for more.

The north London club first signed young left-back Nuno Tavares from Portuguese side Benfica. Arsenal then paid €17.5 million to Anderlecht for 21-year-old Sambi Lokonga. Arsenal's biggest signing this summer, however, is Brighton's Ben White as they paid €58 million to sign the central defender.

Amongst the outgoings, 34-year-old David Luiz was the first to exit the Emirates side after his contract at the club expired. Real Madrid loanees Dani Ceballos and Martin Odegaard have returned to Spain after their loan spell.

Matteo Guendozi and William Saliba have also left Arsenal with both men joining Olympique Marseille for loan spells.

More business is still expected to be conducted by Arsenal during this window. Players like Lucas Torreira and Willian are both expected to leave the club. Midfielder Granit Xhaka was on course to join Serie A side Roma but the deal looks off as the Swiss is reportedly close to signing a new contract at Arsenal.

Arsenal have asked about Lautaro Martinez situation at Inter. His exit this summer is not excluded if a very good offer arrives

Arsenal are also looking to bring in a creative midfielder ahead of next season. Martin Odegaard and Leicester's James Maddison have been mentioned in the press but nothing concrete has developed. However, Arsenal are expected to get in at least one more signing before the season commences.

On that note, we predict what Arsenal's lineup could look like when the season starts next month.

Goalkeeper: Aaron Ramsdale

The Sheffield United goalkeeper has been linked with a move to Arsenal in recent weeks. The Gunners had Matt Ryan as a backup to Bernd Leno last season. The Australian goalkeeper has however returned to Brighton after his loan spell ended and now Arsenal are on the hunt for a new goalkeeper.

Arsenal are expected to submit a third offer shortly for Aaron Ramsdale. That could include an invitation for Sheffield United to select some of Arsenal’s most promising young players for loan moves. [@SheffieldStar] — LTArsenal™ (@ltarsenal) July 30, 2021

Ramsdale was one of Sheffield United's best performers in their disastrous Premier League campaign last season which saw them get relegated. The Englishman managed the third-most saves per game in the Premier League last season with an impressive 70% success rate.

Arsenal's first-choice goalkeeper Bernd Leno still has a few years left on his contract, however, Mikel Arteta is keen on adding a new goalkeeper. Ramsdale should secure a starting spot if he signs for Arsenal.

