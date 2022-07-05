How Barcelona could line up in the 2022-23 LaLiga season

Barcelona endured a disappointing 2021-22 season and finished second in the league table, 13 points behind champions Real Madrid.

Manager Xavi is desperate to take the Blaugrana back to the pinnacle of European football. He has already started preparations for next season and has signed Franck Kessie and Andreas Christensen this transfer window.

The Spanish manager is likely to bring in more reinforcements to his squad ahead of next season.

GOAL @goal Andreas Christensen signs for Barcelona on a four-year contract 🤝 Andreas Christensen signs for Barcelona on a four-year contract 🤝 https://t.co/8rhnPUed5j

Based on the players Blaugrana has been linked with and are likely to sign, here's how they could line up during the 2022-23 season.

Goalkeeper - Marc-Andre ter Stegen

The German international is among the most talented goalkeepers of his generation. He played 34 games in the league last season, keeping 11 clean sheets. Ter Stegen is expected to keep gloves ahead of Neto for the Blaugrana next season.

Right-back - Cesar Azpilicueta

The Spain international has been linked with a move to Camp Nou in recent months.

As per Sport, Barcelona have reportedly agreed personal terms with the player but are yet to reach an agreement over a transfer fee with Chelsea. They want the defender to submit a transfer request to be able to leave Stamford Bridge.

Centre-back - Ronald Araujo

Barcelona have recently confirmed the signing of Andreas Christiansen from Chelsea. But Araújo is likely to retain his position at the heart of the Blaugrana's backline next season. The Uruguay international played 30 league games last season, scoring four goals.

Centre-back- Gerard Pique

Gerard Pique is still a reliable performer for the Blaugrana despite turning 35 this year. He played 30 league games last season, registering 1.4 tackles, 0.8 interceptions and two clearances per 90 according to WhoScored.

Left-back- Jordi Alba

Jordi Alba enjoyed a decent 2021-22 campaign at Camp Nou. The Spanish international registered two goals and 10 assists in 30 league appearances last term.

Defensive midfielder - Sergio Busquets

The Spain international was named the Blaugrana's captain after the departure of Lionel Messi last summer. Busquets played 36 games in La Liga last season, scoring two goals. His availability will play a key role in Barca's success next season.

Central-midfielder - Franck Kessié

Midfielder Franck Kessie joined Barcelona on a free transfer after leaving AC Milan. The Ivory Coast international played a key role in the Rossoneri's Seria A triumph last season. He played 31 league games during the 2021-22 season, scoring six goals.

Central midfielder - Gavi

Gavi established himself among the key members of the Blaugrana squad last season. He registered five assists and two goals in 34 La Liga appearances during the 2021-22 season.

Left-wing - Raphinha

Leeds United's Raphinha is currently among the most sought-after footballers in Europe. The Brazil international scored 11 goals and assisted three more in 35 Premier League appearances last season.

GOAL @goal Raphinha wants to go to Barcelona but Leeds would prefer to sell to higher bidders Chelsea ⚖️ Raphinha wants to go to Barcelona but Leeds would prefer to sell to higher bidders Chelsea ⚖️ https://t.co/G0r2v3M3HX

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Blaugrana have made a bid of €50 million plus add-ons to sign the Brazil international. However, they face tough competition from Chelsea and Arsenal to secure his services.

Right-winger - Ferran Torres

Ferran Torres joined Barcelona from Manchester City in January.

Ferran Torres has struggled to find consistency since joining Barcelona from Manchester City in January. He scored four goals and assisted four more in 18 appearances last term.

However, with a full pre-season under his belt, he will be hoping to play a key role at Camp Nou next term.

Centre-forward - Robert Lewandowski

According to Fabrizio Romano, Robert Lewandowski wants to join Barcelona during this transfer window. The Spanish club have a verbal agreement with the Poland international to sign him on a three-year deal.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Robert Lewandowski says he is ready to act if Bayern Munich won’t let him leave this summer. The striker may not show up for pre-season.



(Source: Sport) Robert Lewandowski says he is ready to act if Bayern Munich won’t let him leave this summer. The striker may not show up for pre-season.(Source: Sport) 🚨 Robert Lewandowski says he is ready to act if Bayern Munich won’t let him leave this summer. The striker may not show up for pre-season.(Source: Sport) https://t.co/Rboemc1pKF

However, the Blaugrana are yet to agree on a transfer fee with the German side. Bayern are demanding a transfer fee of €50 million, which is €10 million less than Barca's latest bid of €40 million (as per Bild). Both clubs will look to find a solution in the coming weeks,

If the deal does go through, Lewandowski will be among the first names on the teamsheet for Xavi next season.

