How Barcelona could line up against Real Madrid in El Clasico

Barcelona and Real Madrid have always been arch-rivals and regularly at each other in La Liga. El Clasico has never failed to entertain and this season will be no different.

Real Madrid emerged victorious when both sides met at the Camp Nou in October last year with a 1-2 win. Los Blancos sit at the top of the table with 66 points and look good with a 10-point lead over second-placed Sevilla.

Real Madrid and Barcelona have dominated La Liga

Barcelona haven't been at their best in the 2021-22 season but have had a good run in 2022. Manager Xavi has been effective with his tactics and has helped the club revive from a poor start.

The stakes will be high as always in El Clasico when the two sides meet at the Santiago Bernabeu this Monday. A win would help Barcelona narrow the gap to two points from second-placed Sevilla. Let's take a look at how the away side could line up for El Clasico.

Formation: 4-3-3

GK: Marc-Andre ter Stegen

FC Barcelona v Club Atletico de Madrid - La Liga

The 29-year old goalkeeper has been Barcelona's man between the sticks for quite some time now. That being said, Marc-Andre ter Stegen hasn't been at his best lately.

The German has seven clean sheets to his name in 25 league games this season and has made 50 saves so far. Without a doubt, Marc-Andre ter Stegen will be starting in goal in the El Clasico.

RB: Dani Alves

FC Barcelona Unveil New Signing Dani Alves

The Brazilian right-back has been one of the best-ever full-backs in the history of the game. Having joined Barcelona in mid-season, Dani Alves will be used wisely by manager Xavi.

WhoScored.com @WhoScored 38-year old Dani Alves has created the most chances per game for Barcelona this season (2.6)



As if he never left 38-year old Dani Alves has created the most chances per game for Barcelona this season (2.6)As if he never left 🔙 38-year old Dani Alves has created the most chances per game for Barcelona this season (2.6)😏 As if he never left https://t.co/f8MzZ6qdKZ

Sergino Dest would have been the first-choice right-back against Real Madrid. But given his hamstring injury Xavi might have to turn to Dani Alves. It will be interesting to see how the Brazilian handles Real Madrid's in-form winger Vinicius Junior.

CB: Ronald Araujo

Sevilla FC v FC Barcelona - La Liga Santander

Gerard Pique was subbed off in the second leg of the round of 16 in the UEFA Europa League against Galatasaray. He seems to be a major doubt ahead of El Clasico.

Ronald Araujo and Clement Lenglet are the two options available with Xavi in this case. The former has definitely been more involved in La Liga this campaign and has 76.2% success in tackling dribblers, the highest in the league. Araujo is likely to start ahead of Lenglet given his impact.

CB: Eric Garcia

Eric Garcia will be tested against Real Madrid

After struggling in the first half of the 2021-22 season, Eric Garcia seems to finally look stable at the back. The former Manchester City centre-back is yet to impress at the Catalan club.

With Gerard Pique availability in doubt, Garcia will have to step up big time and be more commanding than ever. The Spaniard's ball-playing abilities will come in handy against Madrid.

LB: Jordi Alba

FC Barcelona v Getafe CF - LaLiga Santander

Over the years, Jordi Alba has been one of Barcelona's most consistent players. His attacking-minded approach has always helped the club and this season has been no different.

The Spanish left-back has so far scored once and registered seven assists in La Liga. His performance will be one of the key factors in the outcome of El Clasico.

CDM: Sergio Busquets

Sergio Busquets' contribution is highly underrated

The 33-year old has been one of the finest defensive midfielders of the 21st century. With his experience in midfield, Barcelona have often witnessed a great amount of stability.

William Hill @WilliamHill 🗣️ Sergio Busquets: "Xavi very much insists on winning. You enjoy playing with him both on offense and defense, it gives you a lot to believe in him and his ideas."



From teammate to manager - it's all positive from the Barcelona defender when talking about Xavi. 🗣️ Sergio Busquets: "Xavi very much insists on winning. You enjoy playing with him both on offense and defense, it gives you a lot to believe in him and his ideas."From teammate to manager - it's all positive from the Barcelona defender when talking about Xavi. https://t.co/WRpJeLfhsu

Sergio Busquets has been solid with his defensive abilities and will be required to be at his best against Real Madrid. The Spaniard has the second-most passes into the final third (190) this season and will come in handy in El Clasico.

CM: Frenkie De Jong

Frenkie De Jong will have to step up against Real Madrid

After receiving criticism in the first half of the 2021-22 season, Frenkie De Jong has managed to turn his form around. The Dutch midfielder is arguably one of the most talented midfielders in La Liga right now.

With his box-to-box abilities, Frenkie De Jong has contributed to six goals so far this season. The midfield battle will be an intense one against Real Madrid and the Dutchman will be challenged at the highest level.

CM: Pedri

Pedri is one of the most talented young footballers in the world right now

The 19-year old has been a sensation at a very young age. With his nimble footwork, smart dribbling and attacking-play, Pedri is a difficult player to handle when on song.

Lake @LakeCFC 🤯



Giving me Barcelona Messi vibes What a goal from pedriGiving me Barcelona Messi vibes What a goal from pedri🔥🤯Giving me Barcelona Messi vibes https://t.co/9S7rgmOuDE

After struggling with injury, the Spaniard is available for the Catalan club and is likely to get the nod from Xavi for the El Clasico. It will be interesting to see how Pedri handles the pressure of this fixture, especially given the experienced players he will be facing.

RW: Ousmane Dembele

Ousmane Dembele can damage Real Madrid with his creative abilities

Ousmane Dembele's future at Barcelona was a major doubt given his dispute with the club's management. The Frenchman, though, has managed to turn his form around since the closing of the winter transfer window.

801 @hmuforapplepie



⏱️ 1024' played (9th)

9 goal involvements (1st)

7 assists (1st)

8 big chances created (=1st)

32 key passes (2nd)

41 succ. dribbles (1st)

7.48 average SofaScore rating (1st) Ousmane Dembélé's Barcelona ranks since Xavi took over:⏱️ 1024' played (9th)9 goal involvements (1st)7 assists (1st)8 big chances created (=1st)32 key passes (2nd)41 succ. dribbles (1st)7.48 average SofaScore rating (1st) Ousmane Dembélé's Barcelona ranks since Xavi took over:⏱️ 1024' played (9th)✅ 9 goal involvements (1st)🅰️ 7 assists (1st)🎁 8 big chances created (=1st)🔑 32 key passes (2nd)💨 41 succ. dribbles (1st)📈 7.48 average SofaScore rating (1st) https://t.co/S1M0iYfsR2

The 24-year old has so far scored once and registered seven assists in just seven starts this season. Dembele has been on a good run lately and should start ahead of on-loan Adama Traore.

LW: Ferran Torres

Elche CF v FC Barcelona - La Liga Santander

The Spaniard joined Barcelona in the January transfer window and has done pretty well so far. Ferran Torres, with his versatility and goal-scoring abilities, is a massive asset for the Catalan club.

Barça Universal @BarcaUniversal Ferran Torres since his arrival in Barcelona:



- 13 appearances

- 5 goals

- 4 assists



Ferran assisted Pedri's goal tonight. Ferran Torres since his arrival in Barcelona: - 13 appearances- 5 goals - 4 assists Ferran assisted Pedri's goal tonight. https://t.co/hqFm2hfeik

With three goals and two assists to his name in six starts, the 22-year old forward is off to a good start. Torres is most likely to start on the left wing given how the club has been playing lately.

ST: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Aubameyang is expected to score against Real Madrid

Another January transfer signing that has been a success is Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. The Gabonese forward has been amazing so far in La Liga, with five goals in four starts since.

GOAL @goal Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's last seven games for Barcelona Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's last seven games for Barcelona 🔥 https://t.co/1JiSAASPF1

The 32-year old striker with his clinical finishing and smart positioning, will be a threat in attack against Real Madrid. Aubameyang will test the Madrid defense as Xavi will rely highly on him to make a difference in El Clasico.

Edited by Shardul Sant