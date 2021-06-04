How Barcelona and Real Madrid are walking the path of redemption

Just a few years ago, Barcelona and Real Madrid were a force to be reckoned with in Europe. The El Clasico rivals won a combined seven Champions League trophies between 2008 and 2018. That paints a clear picture of just how much they dominated Europe's elite tournament.

However, since Real Madrid's last European triumph in 2018, the story has changed. The recently concluded campaign was a poor season for both teams. Madrid were ousted by Chelsea in the Champions League and lost the La Liga title to Atletico Madrid.

Barcelona fell to Paris Saint Germain and finished third in the league. Messi's team did win the Copa del Rey but it was nothing more than a consolation prize for Barcelona. Both sides endured a disappointing season.

However, you can always trust these two teams to figure things out and bounce back. Given how the summer transfer window has started, it wouldn't be far-fetched to assume that the revival is already underway.

Under the expert guidance of Joan Laporta, Barcelona have made a swift start to the transfer window this season. The Catalan giants have kicked off their rebuilding process. Joan Laporta was elected president only a few months back but his work has already started bearing fruit.

Lionel Messi is close to signing a new contract at FC Barcelona

It was important for Barcelona to sign a new striker after the departure of Luis Suarez left the team without a recognized number nine.

The club have replaced the Uruguayan with fellow South American Sergio Aguero, who landed at Camp Nou as a free agent this summer. Moreover, with the arrival of the ex-Manchester City striker, talk of a potential Lionel Messi departure could finally go to bed.

The pair have maintained a close friendship since childhood and the new signing admitted he arrived to fulfill his dream of playing with Leo in the Blaugrana colours. There's huge optimism that their connection off the pitch will help Barcelona on it next season.

Eric Garcia also arrived from Manchester City for free while €9 million was paid to Real Betis to secure the services of Emerson Royal. Georgino Wijnaldum and Memphis Depay - both for free - are also close to being announced as new recruits.

Barcelona and Real Madrid are keen to return to the pinnacle of European football

Laporta is ringing the changes and Barcelona look more determined than ever to claw their way back to the pinnacle of European football. The future is looking clearer and more promising than what it did under the misguided leadership of Josep Maria Bartomeu.

Ancelotti has returned for another spell at Santiago Bernabeu

Meanwhile, Real Madrid have also begun making changes of their own. The Spanish giants have parted ways with Zinedine Zidane and swiftly replaced him with Carlo Ancelotti. The Italian is expected to wake the sleeping giants and kick-start a new era at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Ancelotti has confirmed that he'll be counting on Gareth Bale for next season. Los Blancos completed the signing of former Bayern Munich defender David Alaba on a free transfer while the the likes of Brahim Diaz, Dani Ceballos, Martin Odegaard and Luka Jovic have returned from their loan spells.

The manager is believed to be considering a move for Everton winger Richarlison, among others. It promises to be a serious business season for the Galacticos next term, just like their counterparts in Catalonia.

