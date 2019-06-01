How Barcelona's philosophy helped Valverde keep his job

Barcelona vs Valencia - Spanish Copa del Rey Final

For now, it seems Ernesto Valverde has saved his job at Barcelona. And it has got little to do with the two La Liga titles and one Copa del Rey trophy that the 55-year-old Spanish coach has won with the Catalan club over two seasons.

With Barca failing to win the coveted Champions League title in his two-year stint so far, his reign is considered a failure. But even Lionel Messi didn't want to blame the coach for the debacle and Barca's misfortune. "I think the coach has done an impressive job," he told reporters. "I think in that elimination against Liverpool, he is practically blameless.

"We are the only ones to blame for that match. It was unfortunate the match we played, the image we left behind. That happened two years in a row, that we missed out on the Champions League final. The truth is what happened cannot be allowed. We were playing a final. He will be as guilty as everyone else in the locker room but the ones who (are most guilty) are us."

While Messi wanted to share the blame the recent failures, Barcelona also have a history of trying to stand by their coaches. The last time the Catalan giants dismissed a coach was back in 2003 when they gave Louis Van Gaal the boot. Since then, six coaches — Radomir Antic, Frank Rijkaard, Pep Guardiola, Tito Vilanova, Tata Martino and Luis Enrique — were at the helm and enjoyed support from the Barcelona board.

Now, by the look of it, it seems that Valverde will also see his his contract through. So here's a look at how the previous six coaches fared, and why they were not let go by the club.

