How to book tickets for SheBelieves Cup 2021?

The annual SheBelieves Cup will kickoff on the 18th of February as Brazil take on Argentina.

The SheBelieves Cup is back for its sixth iteration and it will commence on February 18th. The first match will be played between storied rivals Brazil and Argentina. All matches will take place at the Exploria Stadium in Orlando, Florida.

You can get your tickets for SheBelieves Cup on Stubhub.com or TicketCity. Ticket prices range from the cheapest $50 seats to the most expensive $4750 ones.

The USSoccer.com site says:

For the opportunity to buy tickets before the general public, fans should consider becoming U.S. Soccer Insiders. Membership is free for Standard Insiders. Learn more.

Tickets are only available in limited quantities due to social distancing regulations in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic and cannot be split.

SheBelieves cup is an invitation friendly tournament hosted by the United States of America. The tournament will feature four teams namely Brazil, Argentina, Canada and the hosts United States of America. Japan were set to feature in the tournament before withdrawing due to concerns over the Covid-19 pandemic.

Familiar faces, familiar places 🇧🇷



We’ll see these Brazilians in Orlando for the SheBelieves Cup in February ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/IJTg5Gs5L0 — National Women's Soccer League (@NWSL) January 30, 2021

Argentina have taken their place in the tournament which starts on the 18th of February and ends on the 24th.

The competition was introduced in 2016 as part of the SheBelieves campaign which focuses its attention on female role models from around the globe. The SheBelieves Cup was founded as the 'showcase' event of the campaign.

The tournament features four sides and follows the 'round-robin' format and United States Women's National Team won the first edition of the SheBelieves Cup. In its sophomore edition, France emerged victorious.

United States won it twice again in the 2018 and 2020 editions of the tournament. England won the cup in 2019.

The @USWNT name their squad for the SheBelieves Cup.



USA will face Canada, Brazil and Argentina from February 18-24. pic.twitter.com/Ik2bH1n5fG — B/R Football (@brfootball) February 1, 2021

The SheBelieves Cup schedule is as follows:

18 February- Brazil vs Argentina

18 February- USA vs Canada

21 February- USA vs Brazil

21 February- Argentina vs Canada

24 February- Canada vs Brazil

24 February- USA vs Argentine