How to book tickets for SheBelieves Cup 2021?

The annual SheBelieves Cup will kickoff on the 18th of February as Brazil take on Argentina.
The SheBelieves Cup is back for its sixth iteration and it will commence on February 18th. The first match will be played between storied rivals Brazil and Argentina. All matches will take place at the Exploria Stadium in Orlando, Florida.
Book tickets for SheBelieves Cup
You can get your tickets for SheBelieves Cup on Stubhub.com or TicketCity. Ticket prices range from the cheapest $50 seats to the most expensive $4750 ones.
The USSoccer.com site says:
For the opportunity to buy tickets before the general public, fans should consider becoming U.S. Soccer Insiders. Membership is free for Standard Insiders. Learn more.
Tickets are only available in limited quantities due to social distancing regulations in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic and cannot be split.
SheBelieves cup is an invitation friendly tournament hosted by the United States of America. The tournament will feature four teams namely Brazil, Argentina, Canada and the hosts United States of America. Japan were set to feature in the tournament before withdrawing due to concerns over the Covid-19 pandemic.
Argentina have taken their place in the tournament which starts on the 18th of February and ends on the 24th.
The competition was introduced in 2016 as part of the SheBelieves campaign which focuses its attention on female role models from around the globe. The SheBelieves Cup was founded as the 'showcase' event of the campaign.
The tournament features four sides and follows the 'round-robin' format and United States Women's National Team won the first edition of the SheBelieves Cup. In its sophomore edition, France emerged victorious.
United States won it twice again in the 2018 and 2020 editions of the tournament. England won the cup in 2019.
The SheBelieves Cup schedule is as follows:
18 February- Brazil vs Argentina
18 February- USA vs Canada
21 February- USA vs Brazil
21 February- Argentina vs Canada
24 February- Canada vs Brazil
24 February- USA vs ArgentinePublished 03 Feb 2021, 20:25 IST