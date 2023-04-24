How Brendan Rodgers got the best out of Daniel Sturridge at Liverpool

Former Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge was once considered one of the most talented and promising players in English football. However, injuries and inconsistency threatened to derail his career. That was until Brendan Rodgers arrived at Liverpool.

Rodgers was appointed as the club's manager in the summer of 2012, and he immediately set about changing their playing style. He wanted the outfit to play a possession-based, attacking game with an emphasis on quick, incisive passing and movement. Sturridge was the perfect player for this style of play, and Rodgers quickly identified him as a key player in his team.

Under Rodgers, Sturridge became a central figure in Liverpool's attack. He formed a deadly partnership with Luis Suarez, and the two of them terrorized Premier League defenses for two seasons.

Sturridge was given the freedom to play to his strengths, which included his pace, movement, and clinical finishing ability. He was also given a more central role, which allowed him to get involved in the build-up play and create chances for himself and his teammates.

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Liverpool - Emirates FA Cup Third Round

Rodgers' man-management skills were also crucial in getting the best out of Sturridge. The striker had suffered a series of injuries prior to Rodgers' arrival, and many had written him off. However, Rodgers showed faith in Sturridge and worked closely with him to help him regain his fitness and confidence. He was patient with him, and he knew how to motivate him and get the best out of him.

The striker's performances under Rodgers were nothing short of exceptional. In the 2013/14 season, he scored 21 goals in just 29 Premier League appearances, helping Liverpool to mount a serious title challenge. His partnership with Suarez was one of the most devastating in Premier League history, and they were responsible for many of the Reds' goals that season.

However, injuries continued to plague Sturridge as he struggled to replicate his form in the following seasons. Despite this, Rodgers continued to show faith in him, and he always believed that he had the ability to be one of the best strikers in the world.

Brendan Rodgers' formation and tactics were key to Daniel Sturridge's success at Liverpool

Everton FC v Leicester City - Premier League

Brendan Rodgers was instrumental in getting the best out of Daniel Sturridge during his time at the Reds. Paired up with Luis Suarez in a two-striker formation, Sturridge became one of the most lethal strikers in the Premier League under Rodgers' guidance.

The striker partnership was a joy to watch as they were responsible for some of the most memorable moments in Liverpool's recent history. Rodgers' impact on Sturridge's career cannot be overstated, and he will always be remembered as the manager who got the best out of one of England's most talented strikers.

Poll : 0 votes