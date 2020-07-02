How Bruno Fernandes has transformed Manchester United's fortunes

Bruno Fernandes has made Manchester United look like a completely different team since joining the club.

His performances have transformed the club's season as they eye up a Champions League spot and success in the FA Cup and Europa League.

The arrival of Bruno Fernandes at Old Trafford has transformed the fortunes of Manchester United

Following Manchester United's clinical victory away at Brighton it's hard to believe that this was a team that was at one of it's lowest ebbs in January.

When Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side lost 2-0 at home to Burnley on 22 January, it capped a miserable run of form in the Premier League which had seen them lose three of their last four league games.

The glory days under Sir Alex Ferguson had never seemed so far away. The side was lacking any creativity and they seemed to be drifting further and further away from great rivals Liverpool and Manchester City, while also being left behind by Chelsea, Leicester City and Wolves.

In the early days of the Premier League when Sir Alex Ferguson had still yet to win a league title with the club, he went out and bought one of their closest rivals Leeds United's, best player Eric Cantona.

Cantona's signing was undoubtedly the catalyst for the success that would follow. They would win the Premier League title in 1992-93 and Cantona would be a key figure in a team which will win another three titles during his time at the club.

Early evidence would suggest that the signing of Bruno Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon has had the same effect, and that we could now be witnessing the rebirth of the red side of Manchester as a genuine threat once more.

Bruno Fernandes has been a key source of goals and assists since joining the club in January

His effect on the team has been nothing short of sensational.

Bruno Fernandes' numbers say it all

In the eight league games Manchester United played before he signed, they lost four matches, drew one and won three. They scored 11 goals and conceded 10.

In the eight games since, with Bruno Fernandes at the heart of the midfield, the turnaround has been remarkable, with United winning five and drawing three of those games. They have scored 15 goals and conceded just two.

The quality of Bruno Fernandes' individual performances during this period cannot be overestimated. Far from needing time to settle in a new country, he has taken to the demands of the Premier League like a duck to water.

In those eight games he has scored five goals and assisted three. No player in the Premier League has been involved in more goals during that period.

The Portuguese star is a constant threat and menace to defences. He averages 3.8 shots a game, and completes two key passes a game. His pass success rate of 75% is also impressive given the nature of the passes he likes to play.

Bruno Fernandes likes to take risks, always looking to get the ball forward as quickly as possible. There are no easy short five-yard passes for the talented midfielder. Whenever he is on the ball, he looks to make something happen.

He could also never be accused of shirking from his defensive duties, completing two tackles, one interception and 1.4 clearances a game.

That aside, the effect on his team-mates has also been striking. Enthused by playing alongside a midfielder of real quality, Paul Pogba has looked rejuvenated since returning to the side.

Anthony Martial is also thriving, arguably in the best form of his United career, scoring six goals in his last seven league games and finally starting to look like the genuine world-class attacker he has always had the potential to be.

Anthony Martial and Paul Pogba have both been in fine form since the arrival of Bruno Fernandes.

What must be so exciting for Manchester United and their fans is the feeling that Bruno Fernandes is only just getting started. As he spends more time in the English game he is only going to get better and better.

For the first time since Sir Alex Ferguson left the evidence suggests that Manchester United are on a real upward curve once more.

They have the performances of Bruno Fernandes to thank for that.