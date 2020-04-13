How can Manchester United lineup without Paul Pogba

Exploring a few ways the Old Trafford outfit could line-up without the Frenchman.

Each of the listed possibilities entail different playing formations.

Watford FC v Manchester United - Premier League

With Paul Pogba looking imminently exit bound, considering the Frenchman's Real Madrid links appearing a strong possibility, it seems to be high time for the Red Devils to consider contingency plans in this respect.

Bruno Fernandes' arrival and subsequent form has cemented the fact that the Red Devils can do without the French midfielder.

As such, the upcoming transfer window can be used by Manchester United to find a new balance in their midfield. Let us have a look at few possible ways the Premier League outfit could lineup without Pogba.

1. A New No. 10

Jack Grealish

This formation hinges on Jack Grealish being the new arrival at Old Trafford.

With the English midfielder, Solskjaer can continue to utilise his preferred formation of 4-2-3-1. The positioning will be able to make the best of Grealish's productivity which has been among the best in the league this season. The Aston Villa player has created the second-most chances from open play in the Premier League in 2019/2020.

Furthermore, this system would allow Bruno Fernandes to be utilised in a box-to-box role, akin to how he flourished at Sporting. Fred can be deployed alongside Fernandes in a midfield pivot. Thus, the best use would be made out of the Portuguese midfielder's ability to identify space between the lines and pose a threat via his excellent passing range, which is undoubtedly on par with Pogba's. Simply put, Fernandes will be able to dictate the play from deep, alongside Fred.

Additionally, such an arrival would also make the most out of Pogba's eventual exit. Given that the Frenchman is usually alternated between playing deep and playing up front, Grealish's arrival will cement one of those spots. In Fernandes, United will have a new kind of a dynamic, ensuring that Solskjaer and company can find a new set of maestros to build the team around.

All in all, this style will ensure that the whole midfield is populated with hard-working players, who are willing to run and press as well as tout exceptional technical ability. The result could turn out to be a dynamic one, just like the United of yore.

2. Addition of a Defensive Midfielder

SD Eibar SAD v Club Atletico de Madrid - La Liga

Alternatively, the club can acquire an exceptional defensive midfielder instead, utilising some of the sizable sums from Pogba's sale, to replace a vital cog in the team.

Nemanja Matic has shown that a defensive midfielder can have a significant impact in a game, as was evident in the clean sheets following the Serb's recent return to the lineup. It is reminiscent of the times when Matic was signed by the Red Devils from Chelsea, and made an immediate impact. However, there is no doubt that Matic's best days are behind him and that the club must look for an apt replacement.

In this regard, Atletico Madrid's Thomas Partey fits the bill well. Assimilated into a 4-3-3 formation alongside Scott McTominay and Bruno Fernandes, Partey's defensive ethos will be perfect, mimicking the best of a holding role while also bringing his steadfast ability to the table. This was displayed when the 26-year-old won the most duels of any midfielder during the Champions League match-up between Atletico Madrid and Liverpool.

With the imposing physical presence of Partey and McTominay, the midfield will be dominating. Further, the Ghanaian international will allow Fernandes a greater license to join the attack and make run-ins behind the defensive line more often. The additional safety accorded to the backline is bound to help as well, especially when under stress from top sides.

However, it has to be mentioned that this formation and the playing style it entails will require a manner of defensive play that Solskjaer was still on the fence about, heading into the lockdown.

Either of these playing styles fits the Norwegian's ambitions at Old Trafford quite well and could be the recipe for an excellent finish to the season. The addition of Fernandes has ensured that a single player can make a sizable difference. One more midfielder could further the Norwegian's rebuilding project.