“How could that have been allowed to happen?” – Jamie Carragher questions Arsenal over shift in power in north London

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has berated Arsenal for allowing city rivals Tottenham to overtake them over the last few years.

The 44-year-old was speaking on The Overlap and spoke about the power shift that happened in north London in recent years.

“For a long time now, certainly in the last four or five years, Tottenham have been better than Arsenal.

“I know they have won nothing. I always say Arsenal is a bigger club than Tottenham. As a kid growing up, I know they are.

“But for the last four or five years, Tottenham have been better than Arsenal, how could that have been allowed to happen?”

Arsenal are a historically bigger club than Tottenham and enjoyed a sustained period of dominance that ran into decades.

The Gunners were regulars in the latter stages of European competitions, frequently contested in the upper echelons of the Premier League and consistently won trophies.

However, there has been a power shift in the capital over the last few years and Tottenham have arguably usurped their city rivals.

The Lily Whites finished above the Gunners for the first time in 22 years in 2017 and have finished above Arsenal every year since then.

Their latest league campaign saw them overcome the odds stacked against them to secure a top-four finish, condemning Mikel Arteta's side to the UEFA Europa League.

Arsenal need to reclaim superiority in north London to adequately gauge the progress being made

The Gunners have missed out on the top four for six seasons

The north London derby is one of the fiercest and most historic city rivalries in English football.

With Tottenham having enjoyed superiority in recent years, the Gunners have to wrest control back in their city before aiming for sustained dominance at the top.

Arsenal have been away from the UEFA Champions League for six seasons and this lack of elite continental football has negatively affected the club's finances.

Some form of progress has been made under Mikel Arteta's management but their spectacular implosion in the top-four race this season was anticlimatic.

The club needs to return to competing with the biggest clubs on the continent and city dominance is the first step towards achieving this.

The level Manchester City and Liverpool currently operate on is beyond reach for the Gunners in the near future.

Chelsea's change in ownership means their immediate future is somewhat uncertain but the easiest step back for Arsenal to get back into the top four is by displacing Tottenham.

