“How dare you”, “TV OFF” – Germany fans angered by exclusion of 26-year-old star in line-up for England clash

Germany fans seem unhappy with Hansi Flick’s decision to leave out Leroy Sane for the Nations League clash against England on June 7.

Die Mannschaft will take on the Three Lions at the Allianz Arena Stadium in Munich later today.

Considering the depth that England currently have with respect to their fullbacks, fans expected Leroy Sane to play a huge role. The winger is known for his pace and skills and has 14 goals and 15 assists across competitions for Bayern Munich.

Gareth Southgate opted for a pacy defense with Kieran Trippier and Kyle Walker the two fullbacks. This seems to have frustrated German fans who wanted to see more wingers, especially Leroy Sane in the starting XI:

Germany opts for multiple changes for Nations League clash against England

Both teams appear to have one eye on the upcoming World Cup and chose a surprising starting XI. Manuel Neuer started in goal for the Germans, with Antonio Rudiger and Nico Schlotterbeck as the two centre-backs. Left-back David Raum has been given a start while Jonas Hoffman is expected to play behind Ilkay Gundogan in midfield.

Thomas Muller has also received a start along with Jamal Musiala and Lukas Klostermann. It will be interesting to see how the Germans match up, with England opting for a strong lineup. A three-man defense along with Trippier and Bukayo Saka as the wingbacks seems to be the plan for the game for the Three Lions.

Harry Kane is expected to be the lone striker with Mason Mount behind him. Raheem Sterling has also been named in the starting lineup with Kalvin Phillips and Declan Rice both starting in defensive midfield.

The matchup is expected to be highly entertaining, although Germany have opted for a weakened side.

