How England could line up against Czech Republic | Euro 2020

England have incredible squad depth at Euro 2020 and naturally, this has caused Gareth Southgate some selection headaches. The England manager has chosen to stick with his pragmatic style of football and the Three Lions were lucky to escape with a goalless draw against Scotland in their latest outing.

They have scored just a single goal in two games so far at Euro 2020. England's attack has looked blunt and several questions have been asked about Southgate's team selection so far. Their Tuesday opponents Czech Republic have played some good football at Euro 2020 and they could cause some real problems to the Englishmen.

England have qualified for Euro 2020 last 16

England have already made it to the last 16 of Euro 2020 after Monday's results in the Group B and Group C matches proved to be favourable to them. They will go through even if they finish third in Group D. England have four points from their first two matches. Finland and Ukraine, who finished third in Group B and Group C respectively, have only three points.

Given the talent pool that Southgate has got to draw from, England's performances have been quite underwhelming so far. They will desperately need to change that if they're to advance to the knockout stages.

Without further ado, let's take a look at how England could line up against Czech Republic in their final group game.

England Predicted XI

England Goalkeeper

Jordan Pickford of England makes a save from a shot from Stephen O'Donnell

Jordan Pickford is expected to keep his place between the sticks. Pickford made a great save to deny Stephen O'Donnell in the game against Scotland and Southgate praised his performance. The 27-year-old finished the 2020-21 season strongly and has carried that form to Euro 2020 and kept two cleansheets so far.

Southgate said:

“His performance was excellent. He has always played well for us and tonight was no exception. (He made) a very important, not straightforward save in the first half in particular.

"The ball was skidding around off the surface and several situations where there was a big crowd scene in the box, he came and punched with authority. I thought he had an excellent performance.”

England defenders

England v Scotland - UEFA Euro 2020: Group D

Reece James is likely to start at right-back. Trent Alexander-Arnold is more of an attacking full-back whereas Reece James provides more stability at the back. He should be able to hold his own against Czech Republic's Jakub Jankto and Jan Boril.

At centre-back, Southgate is likely to go with Harry Maguire and John Stones. The Manchester United centre-back has revealed he is fit and Southgate has confirmed that both Maguire and Jordan Henderson will be involved against Czech Republic.

Stones and Tyrone Mings have looked solid at the back and have been able to keep two cleansheets in the first two games at Euro 2020. However, Maguire could play a big role in helping the Three Lions build from the back and is a lot more experienced than Mings.

Luke Shaw is expected to start at left-back. Ben Chilwell is in isolation after coming into contact with Scotland's Billy Gilmour, who tested positive for Covid-19.

