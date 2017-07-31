EPL 2017/18: How Everton could line up this season

How will Koeman's new look Everton line up for the upcoming campaign?

Koeman has not been afraid to splash the cash since coming to Everton

It has certainly been a busy summer for Everton Football Club thus far with numerous ins and outs in the transfer market already.

Their player of the year from last season, Romelu Lukaku, completed his move to Manchester United for an initial fee of £75 million earlier this month and his former teammate Ross Barkley is widely expected to follow him out of Goodison Park before the transfer window slams shut.

Ronald Koeman has also trimmed some of the fat from his squad in recent weeks with the likes of Aiden McGeady, Arouna Kone and Gerard Deulofeu all leaving the club. However, the Everton manager wasted no time in bringing players into the side too and was not shy in spending the money that majority shareholder, Farhad Moshiri, has invested in the club since his arrival.

The Toffees’ starting XI will certainly look a lot different than the previous season’s campaign and Koeman has many options in his squad that will keep his opponents second guessing his potential tactics. But with that being said, here’s how Everton could line-up for the upcoming Premier League season…

GK - Jordan Pickford

Pickford could be Everton's number one for many years to come

One of Everton’s first pieces of business in the current transfer window was to splash out £30 million for Sunderland’s 23-year old goalkeeper, Jordan Pickford.

This was an area of the team that the Blues were expected to invest in this summer after both Joel Robles and Maarten Stekelenburg’s performances left much to be desired at times last season.

Pickford was given the number one jersey upon his arrival and is expected to be Koeman’s first choice between the sticks for the upcoming campaign.