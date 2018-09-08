How FIFA 19 messed up player ratings again.

Fifa 19 is a football simulation game on platforms such as Playstation 4, PC, and Xbox. Every player in the game has their ratings depending on their performances based on last season.

Although it updates every season such as winter updates, or spring updates etc. The ultimate team is the game mode where you collect cards and build your team as per your choice. Some players deserved their ratings, but there are also players who were overrated. The stats being extremely high for some players and some stats being comparably low to players who deserved more. EA, this year, messed up the ratings again.

The first 2 cards in comparison are; Radja Nainggolan and Nemanja Matic.

Matic vs Nainggolan

It is a downgrade this year for Radja Nainggolan since his rating was 86 in FIFA 18 but now has dropped to 85. His stats are too good to be an 85 rated midfielder.

Nemanja Matic gets a massive upgrade from 83 to 86 considering he had a good season with Manchester United.

Can you spot the difference in either card? The only difference is that Matic carries an extra point over Nainggolan in passing, but Nainggolan overpowers Matic with his pace as well as dribbling skills. This is where EA made a blunder by giving a higher rating to Matic despite having the lesser score for attributes compared to an 85-rated midfielder.

Next Comparison: Raheem Sterling and Marco Asensio

Sterling vs Asensio

Sterling gets a considerable upgrade from 82 to 85 after having an excellent season under Pep Guardiola who eventually won them the Premier League.

Marco Asensio also gets an upgrade but not a considerable one. He upgraded from 84 to 85 rated in FIFA 19.

Marco Asensio got an upgrade of +5 Shooting and +0 Passing despite scoring 6 goals and assisting 7 times in 44 games (all season)

Whereas Sterling got a -1 in Shooting and +0 Passing after scoring 22 goals and 12 assists in 41 games (all season).

The EA sports panel should be questioned for these choices.

The next mistake in the FUT Card was for Miralem Pjanic.

Miralem Pjanic

Everyone knows how big of a threat Pjanic is from outside the box. But still, EA gave him only 70 Shooting stat. The Bosnian had 44 appearances last season and scored 7 and assisted 14. His 4 league goals were outside the box, and yet EA gave him an undeserved shooting stat.

These are so far the mistakes I could point out in the FUT cards which have been released. Let's hope there is no disaster FUT Card who gets an undeserved rating and keep th. Only 60 players are revealed so far, with the 40 players yet to be revealed. There has been a rumor that FIFA 19 will have the same rating for both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo this year, let's hope for it to be true and wait for the official release.