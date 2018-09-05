How is Emery shaping up at Arsenal?

How far has Emery adapted to his role as the manager of Arsenal?

What is the state of Emery's Arsenal at this early point in the Premier League Season?

Unai Emery, the new Arsenal head coach, has been in charge for four games now.

His record stands as W2 L2, with eight goals scored and eight conceded.

The first two games were versus the record-breaking champions in Manchester City, and London rivals Chelsea.

The City game saw the champions win, but Arsenal was not battered out of sight. However, City was not in full gear, it must be said.

Chelsea may be warranted the win on the basis of more chances, though Arsenal put up a very good fight, and was unlucky to get a draw. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang missed some easy chances, which could have swung the game in Arsenal's favour.

The wins against West Ham and Cardiff City were not the easiest, though Arsenal's better strikeforce told in their match against the Irons. Defensive woes re-emerged at Cardiff, but Arsenal held far better-attacking options than Cardiff and left the Welsh capital deservedly with a win.

It's inevitable that comparisons with the latter Wenger tenure will be made. Emery's strengths are in some ways the opposite of the latter Wenger years' methodology. While Emery also believes in attacking football, he emphasises pressing, high energy, mental hardiness, and defined off the ball work. He also looks to analyse the opposition prior to games and produced well-defined game plans. This also includes in-game tactical changes, and his presence on the sidelines has been telling too.

Emery's four games in charge have seen two wins and two losses

Arsene Wenger stands as Arsenal's greatest ever manager and has made Arsenal a global footballing institution. Nonetheless, there were some evident failings in the latter part of his tenure, and Emery's skillset can help reverse them, It's possibly too early to see how things can change since it's only four games at this point.

But what has altered? And how has Emery progressed things thus far?

Are we seeing an evolution from the end of Arsene Wenger's time?

In this article we will look at specific points, which come in contrast to the Wenger tenure as manager during 2012-2018.

