Recently, there was a lot of debate and discussion surrounding Jadon Sancho.

It originated when both Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher decided to leave him out of their England teams for the Euros. For many, that suggestion seems laughable. Not only is Jadon Sancho one of the world's best youngsters, but he is also quite simply one of the best in the world at his position.

To think that England, or any country in the world for that matter, can think of not taking Jadon Sancho to international tournaments is simply ridiculous.

England U17 team of 2017 featuring Jadon Sancho, Phil Foden, Angel Gomes and Ryan Brewster.

Jadon Sancho broke through at Borussia Dortmund, providing the most assists in the 2018-19 edition of the Bundesliga, aged just 18. Last summer, Manchester United tried very hard to sign Jadon Sancho, but Dortmund refused to sell their starboy for anything below their valuation.

So how did this happen? English players are notoriously homesick, and at any given time, there are very few English players plying their trade abroad. So how has talent this elite been allowed to leave English shores?

Why Jadon Sancho moved abroad?

Jadon Sancho came through Watford's academy before moving to Manchester City's youth set-up. There, he played with the likes of Phil Foden and Brahim Diaz. But there was something he didn't like.

Jadon Sancho wanted regular first-team football, but Manchester City, who already had the likes of Raheem Sterling and Leroy Sane, could not accommodate the precocious youngster in their XI. So Jadon Sancho bucked the trend and made the courageous decision of moving abroad at the age of just 17.

Borussia Dortmund are famous for backing young players, so when they came calling, Jadon Sancho didn't refuse. To date, Jadon Sancho has tallied a whopping 46 goals and 60 assists in just 130 games for the German giants.

Advertisement

Jadon Sancho's success overseas has inspired other English players to make the jump too.

Reiss Nelson had a short stint for Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga.

Arsenal youngsters Emile Smith Rowe and Reiss Nelson both followed Jadon Sancho to German shores. The former joined RB Leipzig, where he played just three games, while the latter enjoying more success, scoring seven times in just 587 minutes for Hoffenheim.

Three seasons after Jadon Sancho's move away from England, more and more players are treading down that path.

Ashley Young is on the verge of a Serie A winners medal with Inter Milan.

Advertisement

Not only young players but experienced ones such as Kieran Trippier, Chris Smalling and Ashley Young have moved abroad recently, attempting to revitalise their careers and successfully doing so.

While Trippier and Smalling have become mainstays at the back for Atletico Madrid and AS Roma, respectively, Young has earned the trust of manager Antonio Conte at Inter Milan. But it is the emergence of young English talent flourishing abroad that deserves attention.

PSV Eindhoven have a gem in Noni Madueke.

Noni Madueke is a young English right-winger who has made waves this season.

PSV Eindhoven have assembled a great team, and Madueke has sizzled, scoring seven goals and assisting four from 21 games, which includes six starts.

Madueke is from Tottenham Hotspur's academy; he made his debut for their U18s aged only 15. He played for England in the U21 Euros last month.

Young English players in Portugal

The list of right-wingers continues with 22-year-old Marcus Edwards, who plays for Vitoria Guimares in Portugal.

Edwards broke through last season, bagging seven goals and five assists. Like Madueke, Edwards is also from Tottenham Hotspur's youth system. He has been exceptional for England's age-group teams as well, right from U16 to U20 level.

Angel Gomes was supposed to be the next big thing.

Advertisement

However, Edwards is not the only English player in the Portuguese league.

Angel Gomes was supposed to be the next big thing out of Manchester United's academy. But somewhere, things went wrong, and the Red Devils released him this summer.

Lille, who have a very keen eye for young talent, snapped him up and immediately sent him on loan to Boavista. He now has eight goal involvements in 22 games for the relegation-threatened Portuguese side.

Young English players in Germany

Now let's look at the main hub of young English talent abroad - the Bundesliga.

Tottenham Hotspur loaned young Ryan Sessegnon to Hoffenheim, intending to let him gather some useful experience. The versatile 20-year-old is playing as a left-wing-back in a 3-5-2 system.

So far, he has not had the best time, but he will gradually improve, given his talent. He features sporadically and has managed two goals and as many assists this season. Like Madueke, Sessegnon also went to the U21 Euros with England.

Another young English player in the Bundesliga is Reece Oxford. He was once supposed to be West Ham's next big thing in a CDM/CB role (a role now taken by Declan Rice). But somehow, things never worked out for him at the London club.

Oxford's best moment was undoubtedly pocketing a certain Mesut Ozil on debut. He was then loaned out to Borussia Monchengladbach before landing at Augsburg, who bought him permanently this summer. But he has not played much and hasn't provided a true glimpse of his potential yet.

Jude Bellingham (left) has followed Jadon Sancho to Borussia Dortmund.

Advertisement

Jude Bellingham was the subject of lot of interest from Premier League teams. But the young midfielder decided to join compatriot Jadon Sancho at Dortmund, where he has certainly impressed so far.

Bellingham is only 18, but for some dubious reason, his old club, Birmingham City, have retired the number 22 jersey in his honour. He gained a lot of attention recently, following his performance against Manchester City in the Champions League.

Young English players in France

Trevor Chalobah has played for England's youth teams.

There are also a few English youngsters in the Ligue 1.

Stephy Mavididi has been having a good season with Montpellier. The 22-year-old forward has scored nine times this season and has previously spent time in England with the likes of Arsenal, Preston North End and Charlton Athletic.

Chelsea academy graduate Trevor Chalobah is currently playing for Lorient. Although his team is near the drop zone, his performances have been among the best in his team.

Advertisement

It is difficult to say whether Jadon Sancho's brave decision has had a direct influence on any of these players moving abroad. But he has truly opened up a less explored pathway that could pay rich dividends for England in the years to come.

Sancho has been the most successful and influential English player abroad since a certain David Beckham, whose famed no. 7 he might still inherit at Old Trafford.

It would have been effortless for Sancho not to make the difficult decision of moving abroad to a new country at just 17. He could have also faded into obscurity after making the move.

But the fact that Jadon Sancho flourished while also being a trailblazer for loads of other players is a huge testament to his talent, enterprise and bravery. If English pundits and Southgate think they can afford to board the plane without Sancho, they are only fooling themselves.