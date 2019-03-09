How Jürgen Klopp Can Tactically Fix Liverpool's Poor Form

Liverpool are in dire need to fix their tactical issues.

Liverpool. A club steeped in traditions and history. As the years roll by, this history seemingly becomes distant memory. The last generation to see a League title triumph was in 1990. Since then, empires have risen and fallen, heroes and villains dead, and new ones reprised. There have been title challenges in that span too.

Three to be precise, 96-97 was a disaster, then came 08-09 under Rafa Benitez where everything seemed to work, but not until a spate of draws that culminated in United securing the title with four points. 13-14 was another season to believe with the reincarnation of the SAS, The first one (Shearer and Sutton) won a title under Kenny Dalglish in 1995 with unfancied Blackburn, Suarez and Sturridge didn’t courtesy of a Devon-lache style collapse at Anfield against Chelsea fondly remembered for Gerrard’s slip and then the manic 3-3 draw at Selhurst park.

Since then, Jurgen Klopp has replaced Brendan Rodgers and reached three finals (two in Europe and one domestically). He’s lost all three. This season having spent 200 odd million. The Reds are in the title hunt, and all of that could change in the proverbial week that could make or break their season. The loss column shows one defeat. That should be a statistic that draws applause. But in a league that has Manchester City, a team expensively assembled and coached by arguably the best manager in the world, it wouldn’t. Pep destroyed ‘the Premier League’ in his own words. We are yet to recover. If any team would beat that, they need to be special and not just that, they need to carve their own niche of speciality.

For Liverpool so far, it’s been grit and determination. Defensive doggedness and masterpieces. We have hardly seen the trademark gegenpressing of Jurgen Klopp. However, what happens when the defence shows signs of frailty? Joe Gomez and Dejan Lovren are out and are nearing recoveries. The Reds have faced a double-header of derbies, first away at United and another trip across Stanley Park to play Everton. Both ended in goalless draws. A team once credited for attacking brilliance is now failing to find the net, relying heavily on defensive assurance. The stats don’t lie. Liverpool have found it very hard to break down well organised teams. It is ridiculous with the amount of talent at their disposal. A team calling on the talents of Salah, Mane and Firmino shouldn’t have such issues eh? Last season in the champions league alone, they netted 30 odd goals. This season, in the league, they have a combined tally of forty-one. There are nine league games left.

There have been accusing fingers pointed at Liverpool’s lack of creativity in midfield. Since Philippe Coutinho left, there has been no magic, no spark in the centre of the park. Too many times do the Reds work the ball around the box and not into it. In terms of opportunities created for the forward line this season; Gini Wijnaldum and James Milner have created 15chances each from open play.

Fabinho, who only became a first team regular in November and has had to deputise at Centre Back more often has created 13chances. Jordan Henderson, the team captain and leader has 8, Naby Keita, a 57.5million signing from Leipzig has created five opportunities. The much maligned Jorginho of Sarriball has created 20 chances from open play. Don’t forget, He is the no 6 in the club’s system. How Liverpool could do with such creative force in their team.

There have been a few bright sparks. However, you need more than that in the course of a 60-game season. More questions will be asked about the decision to “sacrifice” other domestic cup competitions. It has been said that Jurgen Klopp’s men don’t necessarily need a creator.

Last season, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain filled Coutinho’s boots so well before an injury against Roma. He could be the timely difference should he achieve full recovery in time. He is the embodiment of the high press Klopp favours, and his drive, precision and power could never be more important in Liverpool’s midfield.

However, before he returns there could be a few tactical tweaks for Klopp to adopt in what is surely a cheesy three months. For history to be made, decisions must be taken. Manchester City are too great a rival and now, the Reds must outsmart their opponents. We all know pressing is a fundamental ethos of the German's system. He can however make this dynamic and flexible by playing systems that give his players more space to operate and more time on the ball.

Maximize Firmino

With the team running thin on defensive options, playing 3 at the back may not be a bad idea. Especially with an array of multifaceted players available to Klopp. The German is particular about how his team win the ball and their transition from defence to attack. Firmino is very key to how Klopp plays.

His false nine role involves relentless pressing and a creative knack of finding his teammates in tight spaces. In this 4-4-2 diamond, Firmino would play in the hole behind Salah and Mane, leading to a possible 4-3-3 in transitions. The most important feature in this system would however, be the Brazilian’s penchant for one-touch passes, a feature that would see him recycle the ball well and fashion out chances.

As in the graphic, this would allow Salah and Mane to press the Centre Backs inadvertently blocking the passing lanes to the full backs should the opposition play a 4-man defence, and look to build from the back.

In attacking phases, it creates a lot of space for Firmino, who would look to utilize the pocket of space between the opposition defence and midfield, creating an in road to goal as Salah and Mane would most certainly drag the centre backs wide.

It leaves the Reds with a spare man in attack situations with Gini Wijnaldum guaranteed to make those late runs into the box. This system would also complement the usual overload that is always created on the left side with Mane, Milner and Robertson, while creating enough space for Trent Arnold to receive the ball when play is switched to the right side, giving Salah the space, he craves to run into.

It should also be noted that Arnold, a midfielder by trade (played in that role in the academy) shows enough flashes of creativity to play in that role.

Three at the back?

Thomas Tuchel has shown already that with the right 3-4-3 and with most playing staff unavailable one can best her opponent circa Manchester United. This should give Gini Wijnaldum, a ball-carrier per excellence, the freedom to create for the front three, and while the Dutchman is not the most creative force, his energy is equally as important as Fabinho’s vision.

The Brazilian has thrived in a midfield duo, where he can mop up loose balls and play a sleek forward pass. The lanky Brazilian has created the same number of big chances has two of his three competitors for a midfield berth combined. Should Naby Keita finally come good, It could be him taking that title.

However, till then, Fabinho’s long range passing and spectacular vision could be put to use in that midfield two. In a defensive phase, the team would revert to a 4-4-2 flat system, a 5-4-1 or a 4-5-1 stifling space and limiting passing options for the opposition. The biggest plus of the 3-4-3 would be in attack, with Firmino ultimately doing a job on the centre backs creating space for Salah and Mane to run into. The system also leaves the proverbial spare man in attack, creating a lot of 4-on-4 situations and possibly 3-on-2 situations.

Another alternative would be to play a 3-4-1-2. It would mirror the system played by Pep Guardiola at Manchester City at the start of last season, but with one major caveat, Salah would drop and play as the nine-and-half when Liverpool half the ball. Leaving Mane to wreak havoc as a number 9.

This would see Firmino operate as a pseudo-10 however, picking the ball in the half space on the left, in between opposition left backs, hence, creating enough space for Mane to receive the ball. The best way for Liverpool to escape a grueling 9-match schedule unscathed is by utilizing a grand masterplan in these crucial games. Nothing beats a winning streak in a title campaign (Remember City’s 15-games? Chelsea’s 13-games?)

Most importantly, the Reds need to work on their mentality. This is a title race. Liverpool are the only team to have led the table at Christmas and New year and not won the league. This should be enough motivation for the players.

There is nothing to be afraid about. The front three need to find their form quick. Most especially Salah, who is failing to put away the big chances he is getting. He should be putting away the few chances he can get, just ask Sergio Aguero. There is no need to do too much.

There have been stages when the boys have held the ball too long or played passes that are too short to get to their destinations. This is no time for nerves. Jose Mourinho didn’t hold back when speaking on the Everton-Liverpool game. Klopp’s insistence on becoming a weatherman is good, but indulging his players at this point won’t help them. He promised a title in four years.

This is the fourth year of his Liverpool reign. The fans and the board have backed him. Everyone is believing, He is the Messiah everyone has been waiting for. He should not let us down. There have been times he looked clueless and out of his depth. No one, cannot afford that now. The Reds must be willing to bring this home. A title win this season is imperative. Pep’s City must be stopped from creating a dynasty Sir Alex Ferguson’s United would be envious about.

