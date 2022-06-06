×
Create
Notifications

“How is this legal”, “This dude has 50 players to choose from” – France fans fume at Didier Deschamps for naming 2 players in starting line-up against Croatia

Fans are less than impressed with Deschamps starting XI
Fans are less than impressed with Deschamps starting XI
Matthew Guyett
Matthew Guyett
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Jun 06, 2022 11:43 PM IST

France clash with Croatia in the UEFA Nations League on June 6 but fans of Les Bleus are bemused by Didier Deschamps' team selection.

The France boss has gone with Bayern Munich's Benjamin Pavard at right-back and Juventus' Adrien Rabiot in midfield.

The inclusion of those two has drawn the ire of fans who are less than pleased to see the duo be part of the starting XI against Croatia.

La composition de départ de nos Bleus face à la Croatie 👊Coup d'envoi 20h45 sur @M6 📺#CROFRA | #FiersdetreBleus https://t.co/UKvhIgyNGt

It has been a difficult season for Rabiot at Juventus, who continues to somewhat struggle for form in Turin. He made 45 appearances for Juve last campaign, providing two assists.

He has been linked with a departure from the Old Lady with Premier League side Newcastle United reportedly interested (per JuveFC).

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD

CONTINUE READING

Meanwhile, Parvard continues to be a starter at Bayern, making 35 appearances and contributing two assists. But the emerging talent of the likes of RB Leipzig right-back Nordi Mukiele and RC Lens' Jonathan Clauss, is plunging his place in the French squad into question.

Here are some reactions from Twitter on Deschamps’ decision to start the duo against Croatia:

Saliba ahead of Konate😭Rabiot on the wing😭He’s losing it twitter.com/equipedefrance…
Why does he do this twitter.com/equipedefrance…

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD

CONTINUE READING

DD isnt seeing heaven, this dude has 50 players to chose from and he keeps starting rabiot twitter.com/equipedefrance…
Rabiot on the left what is Deschamps doing?! twitter.com/equipedefrance…
RABIOT?????? twitter.com/equipedefrance…

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD

CONTINUE READING

Sack this guy please twitter.com/equipedefrance…
rabiot 🤢🤢🤢🤢🤢🤢🤢🤢🤢 twitter.com/equipedefrance…
why are we playing Pavard and Rabiot twitter.com/equipedefrance…

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD

CONTINUE READING

Bavard still starting over Clauss in 2022 how is this legal twitter.com/equipedefrance…

France perhaps boast the strongest squad heading into the 2022 FIFA World Cup

The French have a scary depth of talent
The French have a scary depth of talent

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD

CONTINUE READING

The talent at Didier Deschamps' disposal is ever growing, with France boasting great depth in pretty much every position. It's a huge reason as to why so many are touting them as favorites for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

They have the likes of Tottenham Hotspur's Hugo Lloris and AC Milan's Mike Maignan contending for the starting goalkeeper spot.

At full-back, Aston Villa's Lucas Digne, Bayern's Lucas Hernandez, Milan's Theo Hernandez along with Pavard and Clauss are all contending for starting berths.

The French side possess the likes of Sevilla defender Jules Kounde, Paris Saint-Germain's Presnel Kimpembe, Manchester United's Raphael Varane and Bayern's Dayot Upamecano at centre-back.

Their midfield is just as frightening with the likes of Paul Pogba, N'Golo Kante, Real Madrid target Aurelien Tchouameni and current star Eduardo Camavinga.

In attack, they have a fantastic four in PSG's Kylian Mbappe, Madrid star Karim Benzema, Leipzig's Christopher Nkunku and Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann.

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD

CONTINUE READING

Also Read Article Continues below

Add in the likes of Boubacar Kamara, Kingsley Coman and Wissam Ben Yedder and it's clear as to why France will be causing problems come Qatar.

But the UEFA Nations League gives Deschamps a chance to tinker with his squad ahead of the World Cup. This has given fringe players like Ben Yedder and upcoming stars like Matteo Guendouzi opportunities to shine.

Edited by Puranjay Dixit

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Editorial Standards
Journalism Awards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
Contact Us
Edition:
English
हिन्दी