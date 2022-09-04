“How you like me now” - Ivan Toney sends brilliant message to FPL managers after stunning hat-trick for Brentford

Brentford striker Ivan Toney tweeted out to Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers after his performance against Leeds United on Saturday, September 3.

The Englishman scored a brilliant hat-trick to help his side win 5-2 against the Whites at the Gtech Community Stadium.

He opened the scoring 30 minutes into the match with a well-placed penalty after Luis Sinisterra fouled him in the box. Toney then scored a wonderful free-kick, leaving Ilan Meslier stuck on the goalline.

He completed his hat-trick with another wonderful goal as he scored via an audacious chip from outside the box after Meslier had raced off his line.

His hat-trick and overall performance earned Toney 17 points in the FPL for Gameweek 6. He has now scored five goals and provided two assists in six Premier League matches so far, winning 45 points in the FPL.

After Brentford's win against Leeds, Toney tweeted:

"Massive win happy to get a hat trick and big 3 points. Onto the next. Oh and you guys that took me out your fantasy team… HOW YOU LIKE ME NOW"

Toney, 26, is now third in the list of highest English goalscorers since August 2021 in Europe's top five leagues with 17 goals. He is only behind Harry Kane (22) and Tammy Abraham (18) on the list.

Toney joined Brentford from Peterborough in 2020 and helped them earn promotion, contributing 31 goals and 10 assists in 45 Championship matches. He has now scored 17 goals and provided seven assists in 41 matches in the Premier League.

If he keeps up his form, he could well be in the running for England's squad for the FIFA World Cup later this year.

Brentford start 2022-23 campaign well

The Bees were impressive under Thomas Frank last season in their first season in the Premier League as they finished 13th, accumulating 46 points.

They also had a decent transfer window, signing the likes of defender Ben Mee and forward Mikkel Damsgard, among others.

Brentford have won two out of their first six Premier League matches this season, drawing three and losing just one. They are currently seventh in the table with nine points.

The biggest highlight of their campaign so far was their 4-0 hammering of Manchester United, where they scored four goals within the first 35 minutes.

Frank will hope to lead his side to a better finish than last season and even compete for the European places.

