How Liverpool could have lined up if they hadn’t sold their best players

Uday Jaria
Top 5 / Top 10
38   //    21 Nov 2018, 19:32 IST

Liverpool have lost a number of star players in recent years
Liverpool are one of the most successful clubs in English football with 18 league titles, seven FA Cups, eight Football League Cups, 15 FA Community Shiels, three UEFA Cups, along with five UEFA Champions League and three UEFA Super Cups.

However, they are yet to lift the league trophy in the English Premier League era and were last crowned as the champions of England back in 1990. Eight different managers have tried to end Liverpool's drought but no one ever managed to achieve it. They have finished as the runners-up on three occasions, most recently in the 2013-14 season.

Liverpool's failure to win trophies damaged their reputation and they found it difficult to keep hold of their best players when they received offers from clubs like Real Madrid, Barcelona or even Manchester City.

With that in mind, here's how Liverpool could have lined up if they hadn't sold their best players.

Formation- 4-3-3

Goalkeeper- Alisson

Alisson is among the best goalkeepers in the Premier League right now
Liverpool goalkeepers made some fatal mistakes last season, especially in the Champions League due to which Liverpool lost the finals against Real Madrid. To fix this, Jurgen Klopp signed the former Roma man, Alisson Becker for a whopping amount of £67 million.

The acquisition of the Brazilian goalkeeper helped Liverpool sort out their defensive woes and now they boast the second best defensive record in the division as they conceded only five goals in their 12 Premier League matches.

The 26-year-old is currently leading the race for the Premier League Golden Glove (seven clean-sheets), along with Manchester City's Ederson. He has made 25 saves in the league this season and has completed 326 passes.

The Brazilian number 1 is an integral part of Jurgen Klopp's side and will be key for Liverpool during their fight for the Premier League glory this season.

