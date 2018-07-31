Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

How Liverpool's amazing Alisson is the man to rival De Gea

Raghav Mehta
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
1.80K   //    31 Jul 2018, 13:55 IST

Alisson, Liverpool
Alisson Becker

Perhaps the pick of the bunch out of Liverpool's excellent transfer window so far would be the 65 million Euro acquisition of Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson Becker from Italian side AS Roma.

With the Merseyside reds often seen as a side with not the best of goalkeepers for the past few seasons, the addition of Alisson will bring some much-needed stability at the back, something that the Anfield faithful had demanded for the longest time now.

Manchester United's David De Gea, who had been arguably the best goalkeeper in the league for a couple of seasons now, will get a fierce competitor in the form of the ex-Roma goalkeeper. And whatever the outcome, it can be safe to say that the performances of both keepers will be a treat to watch once the new season begins.

Here are a few of their main stats compared: (All stats via Squawka)

Clean Sheets

Coming onto arguably the most important stat for any goalkeeper, Alisson just edges his opposite number in Manchester by a single clean sheet, with the Brazilian keeping 15 clean sheets in Serie A, while De Gea kept 14 for Jose Mourinho's Red Devils in the Premier League.

Image result for alisson

Goals Conceded

For this stat, there can be no separation between the 'keepers, with both De Gea and Alisson conceding 27 goals each in the Premier League and Serie A respectively.

Image result for de gea

Total Saves Made

The Brazilian once again narrowly edges his Spanish counterpart in this statistic, making a total of 92 saves through the course of the Serie A season compared to De Gea's 90 in the Premier League.

Image result for alisson save

Saves Per Goal

David De Gea does well to emerge victorious in this stat. The Red Devil's #1 amassed an average of 3.46 saves per goal compared to Alisson's average of 3.41.

Image result for de gea

Distribution Accuracy

A stat which is of increasing importance by the day in the modern game. Goalkeepers are now required to be equally competent with their feet along with the saves that they make with their arms. Alisson emerges the clear winner in this category, with an average distribution accuracy of 83% compared to David De Gea's 63%.

Related image

Conclusion

These were a few of the main goalkeeping stats of these two excellent goalkeepers compared head to head. Alisson played a total of 34 games for AS Roma in the Serie A while De Gea played a total of 37 games for Manchester United in the Premier League.

De Gea was vital for Manchester United through the length of the season, often the one to bail his side out of a certain goal, and was deservedly the winner of the Manchester United Player of the Season award at the club awards ceremony towards the end of the season.

Frequently tipped to be on the move to Real Madrid, it now looks like De Gea is going to stay at United for the foreseeable future and his performances in the Premier League season to come are expected to be amazing as they regularly are.

As for Alisson, he was a relatively new name on the block at the start of the season, with his performances for Roma in Serie A, slowly but surely making the world sit up and take notice.

Putting in brilliant performances in the league and guiding the Gladiators to a place in the Champions League semi-final, Alisson certainly made a massive positive impact on his side, and Liverpool would now be hoping for a similar impact on their side as they pronounced him the most expensive goalkeeper ever, by signing him for £65M in the summer.

Though Alisson may just edge out his opposite number in Manchester stat-wise, the Premier League is often a completely different beast for any footballer compared to where they plyed their trade previously, and it is yet to be seen if Alisson is able to replicate his performances at Anfield.

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Liverpool Football Manchester United David De Gea Alisson Becker Jurgen Klopp Jose Mourinho SKF Stat Attack
Raghav Mehta
CONTRIBUTOR
Sensible football fan, rarer than you think these days
Premier League Transfer News: Price tag for De Gea set,...
RELATED STORY
Ranking the top 5 goalkeepers in the Premier League at...
RELATED STORY
3 stats that show the brilliance of Liverpool's Alisson...
RELATED STORY
Liverpool goalkeeping conundrum - Whom should Klopp...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 signings in the Premier League so far
RELATED STORY
Mourinho mind games reminiscent of Ferguson in his pomp
RELATED STORY
Why Liverpool will NOT win the Premier League in 2018-19
RELATED STORY
How Alisson Becker could make Liverpool the top title...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Jose Mourinho jokes about Liverpool's transfer...
RELATED STORY
Premier League Best XI without Manchester City players
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us