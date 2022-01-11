How Ludovic Ajorque has rose through the ranks at Strasbourg

Ludovic Ajorque has led Strasbourg's meteoric rise to the upper echelons in Ligue 1 this season. The French northeast outfit are currently playing their fifth straight season in the top division. However, few would have expected them to play as well as they have done so far this campaign.

Much of the credit for that goes to the club's forwards who have taken Ligue 1 by storm. The combination of Habib Diallo and Ajorque have scored half of Strasbourg's total goals this season, and have also had seven other goal involvements.

Ludovic Ajorque's arrival at Strasbourg

Since his move from Clermont Foot in the 2018-19 Ligue 1 season, Ludovic Ajorqued has been playing second fiddle to Nuno Da Costa and, quite recently, Idriss Saadi.

Given his inexperience in the top flight, the French forward was mostly kept in the reserves and on the bench. Nevertheless, he has scored six goals this campaign.

Final season with Thierry Laurey

Ajorque's first major breakthrough came last season when he was promoted to lead Strasbourg's line. The 27-year old did not disappoint.

He struck five goals in his first 15 games last season, helping the club pick up nine points in those games. His partnership with Habib Diallo took off from last season, with the Senegalese forward dropping back to allow his French colleague to attack the opposition spaces.

The pairing enabled Laurey's men to pick up key Ligue 1 victories against Saint-Etienne, Marseille and Lens last term.

Ajorque emerging as one of Ligue 1's best this season

The forward finds himself second on the list of leading goalscorers in the division this season, just behind Jonathan David. In 18 appearances this season, the Frenchman has bagged ten goals and six assists. No other player in the division has had more goal involvements in the French top flight than him.

Such has been his impact on the field that current boss Julien Stephan has kept him for the entire duration in half of those 18 games. The Frenchman's responsibility is only set to increase in the upcoming fixtures, following Dallio's absence in the team due to his participation in the African Cup of Nations.

In their most recent outing against Metz three days ago, the forward was once again on the scoring sheet. That enabled his club secure a 2-0 win and move up to eighth in the standings.

