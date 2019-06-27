×
How Luka Jovic can influence Real Madrid's attack this season

Vaibhav Manglani
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
27 Jun 2019, 17:36 IST

Real Madrid's new signing Luka Jović
Real Madrid's new signing Luka Jović

The Serbian signed a six-year contract with the Spanish giants this summer for reported €60 million. Luka has been excellent for Eintracht Frankfurt in the 2018-19 season scoring 27 goals in 48 appearances. Here's how he can help Real Madrid.

Real Madrid's problem last season

The 2018-19 season was one of the worst seasons Real Madrid had in the 21st century. There was no balance in the team. The players were just passing the ball around with no spirit to break the opposition's line of defence.

This was also seen during the attacks when the ball was on the wings and there were only 2 to 3 players in the box against 7 players of the opposition. Also, Benzema doesn't have the air superiority as compared to Ronaldo, on whom the entire team depended to convert the crosses before his transfer.

The entire attack also depended a lot on the young Vinícius Jr, who hasn't mastered the art of finishing just yet. The team needed a finisher, on whom they can count on, as the only attacker scoring goals was Benzema.

Why Luka Jović?

Luka Jović is one of the best young strikers out there at the moment. He had an excellent season at Eintracht Frankfurt. He became the youngest player in the Bundesliga to score five goals in a match where Frankfurt defeated Fortuna Düsseldorf 7-1.

On the field, he is excellent on the ball and is a very good dribbler. As he is just 21 years old, he is also very fast and has good control over his centre of gravity. He can also search for the gaps between the defenders and play beautifully through balls. He is also an excellent finisher, which is what Real Madrid needs the most at the moment.

Jovic's role at Madrid

Last season was such a flop for Real Madrid as they were not able to score well-planned goals and thus they found themselves unable to win simple games.

This will be the area where Luka Jović comes into play as he can create as well as score goals. Benzema and Jović can play as the 2 goal scoring strikers along whom Hazard can also interlink and score goals to solve the problem of scarcity of goals for the Spanish giants.

La Liga 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Eintracht Frankfurt Karim Benzema Luka Jović Real Madrid Transfer News
