How Manchester United can win the Premier League:

Dhiraj Naik

Manchester United finished second in the last Premier League (PL) season. But was it good enough? Certainly not. At United you expect to win the league every year otherwise the season is termed as a failure.

To win the current PL title, this is what United should do:

#1 Regular center-back (CB) pairing of Bailly and Lindelof

Lindelof and Bailly as center-backs

It is rightly said that:

"Attack wins you matches but defence wins you titles"

Look at any top teams out there. Be it Real Madrid, Barcelona or Juventus; they have got an established CB partnership.

At Madrid, it is Ramos and Varane. At Barcelona, it is Pique and Umtiti. At Juventus, it is Bonucci, Chiellini, and Barzagli.

You have got to play Bailly and Lindelof together consistently; One mistake and you bring in Jones; he makes a mistake, you bring in Smalling. You can't do that.

Even the best defenders make mistakes sometimes. Even Ramos is caught off guard by pacy attackers and concedes a goal(s). That doesn't mean you will bench him for the next game and for weeks.

You have got to show patience. Bailly and Lindelof are young and have got the potential to be one of the best defensive partnerships in the league if not the best. And that would be possible only when they are given regular first team football.

Playing alongside each other they will understand and complement each other better over time. They will try to cover up for each other's weaknesses. Even De Gea will be more comfortable in goal playing with familiar defensive partners.

