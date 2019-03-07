×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

How Manchester United could benefit from the crisis situation at Real Madrid

Nesara V Jagannatha
ANALYST
Feature
1.51K   //    07 Mar 2019, 00:16 IST

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer - United's interim boss
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer - United's interim boss

Having been knocked out of the Champions League by an unlikely opponent in Ajax, Real Madrid is now in danger of being trophyless this season. With the performances shown by the players and the manager, there are sure going to be some tough decisions taken by the club in the coming days.

A comparison has always been drawn between Manchester United and Real Madrid, mainly because of their financial might, and their dominance in the past. The brand values of both clubs are nearly on the same level, and hence there are always parallels involving both clubs.

Although Manchester United has fallen behind the LaLiga giants in the past few seasons, the Red Devils could take advantage of the situation in which Real Madrid is in right now, and prepare well for the upcoming seasons.

Santiago Solari - He's had a torrid time in-charge
Santiago Solari - He's had a torrid time in-charge

There has always been a neck-to-neck competition between both clubs in terms of monetary gains every season. This factor has a crucial effect on the upcoming seasons for both clubs, and with a failed campaign for Real Madrid this season, United could have an upper hand over Real.

Transfer speculation regarding these clubs is present throughout the year. Manchester United has always been linked with a few key-targets at Real Madrid. Be it the likes of Gareth Bale or Toni Kroos, there could be a few exits from the Spanish Capital, and a few could end up at Old Trafford. It has just been a poor season for these players, and Manchester United could benefit from the situation.

Real Madrid has had a demotivating campaign so far, and that could make the club a less attractive destination for future targets. Hence, for mutual targets, Manchester United could become an easier choice. This would definitely help the Red Devils secure a few key transfer targets.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Real Madrid CF Football Old Trafford Football
Nesara V Jagannatha
ANALYST
1994 - Sagittarius Books, Movies, and Sports Mechanical Engineer Bengaluru
Reports: Manchester United in pole position to sign world-class Real Madrid target 
RELATED STORY
Reports: Manchester United and Real Madrid set to battle for 'new Cristiano Ronaldo'
RELATED STORY
3 Real Madrid players which Manchester United must aim for in the upcoming transfer window
RELATED STORY
3 potential player swaps between Real Madrid and Manchester United to help both teams
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid replace Manchester United as the world's richest football club
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid reclaim world's highest-earning club title from Manchester United
RELATED STORY
4 Reasons Mourinho has struggled at Manchester United
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Jose Mourinho failed at Manchester United
RELATED STORY
Manchester United transfer news: Real Madrid midfielder to hold talks with United, defender to leave Old Trafford, and more - 29th December 2018
RELATED STORY
5 footballers who were appreciated after retiring
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 30
Today CRY BRI 06:00 PM Crystal Palace vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Today CAR WES 08:30 PM Cardiff City vs West Ham
Today HUD AFC 08:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs AFC Bournemouth
Today LEI FUL 08:30 PM Leicester City vs Fulham
Today NEW EVE 08:30 PM Newcastle vs Everton
Today SOU TOT 08:30 PM Southampton vs Tottenham
Today MAN WAT 11:00 PM Manchester City vs Watford
Tomorrow LIV BUR 05:30 PM Liverpool vs Burnley
Tomorrow CHE WOL 07:35 PM Chelsea vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
Tomorrow ARS MAN 10:00 PM Arsenal vs Manchester United
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
FA Cup 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us