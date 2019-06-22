×
How Manchester United could line up by the end of the transfer window

Namrath Kadiyala
ANALYST
Feature
4   //    22 Jun 2019, 17:11 IST

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has a busy summer ahead of him
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has a busy summer ahead of him

Manchester United and Real Madrid are 2 clubs that will make several changes to their squads. The Red Devils will be heavily involved in the transfer market as they look to improve their squad and get back into the Champions League. The Manchester United board will back Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in the transfer market as he looks to rebuild from scratch.

They have already signed Welshman Daniel James from Swansea for €17 million. He can play on both flanks as a winger and has electrifying pace. He will certainly not be the last signing of the window for United. Here, we look at how Manchester United could line up after the transfer window comes to an end. 

Goalkeeper - David De Gea

Manchester United v Cardiff City - Premier League
Manchester United v Cardiff City - Premier League

David De Gea was unquestionably the best goalie on the planet before the start of the 2018/19 season. However, his form took a massive dip as he had one of his worst seasons ever. He made three errors leading to goals last season, and Manchester United fans want him sold. However, he is too good a player to repeat the same mistakes for consecutive seasons.

He has been linked with a move away, but Solskjaer still believes that he is a key player. They aren’t completely ready to sell him even though; they run the risk of losing him for free next summer. They could offer the 28-year-old a new contract to stay at the club. 

Aaron Wan-Bissaka (RB)

Crystal Palace v Manchester City - Premier League
Crystal Palace v Manchester City - Premier League

Wan-Bissaka has attracted interest from all sorts of clubs in the Premier League, but it is Manchester United who lead the race. The England U21 star was impressive for Crystal Palace last season and his performances have been noticed by United. The English giants are keen on signing the Crystal Palace player and are ready to offer up to €60 million. 

Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof (CB)

England Media Access
England Media Access

Manchester United will go after Leicester City's Harry Maguire after his impressive performances for the Premier League club over the last 2 seasons. He has been highly consistent for England and Leicester City. He can strengthen Manchester United's back-line and with him at the heart of the defence, United will be once again become a force to reckon with.

Victor Lindelof was undoubtedly United's best centre-back last season however, the absence of a reliable partner led to the team's downfall. If the Sweden player can have a world-class centre-back partnering him, his actual prowess will be on show at Old Trafford.

Luke Shaw (LB)

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester United - FA Cup Quarter Final
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester United - FA Cup Quarter Final

Luke Shaw had a breakout season with the English giants as he managed to establish himself as a key player for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. He won the Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year Award and will surely be the first choice left-back for the upcoming season. He was excellent both offensively and defensively, and for United to script a turnaround, he will have to be at his best.


Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Manchester United Sporting Lisbon Football David De Gea Bruno Fernandes
