How Manchester United could line up in the 2018/19 Season

Deepungsu Pandit
08 Aug 2018

Manchester United tried a lot of combinations in Pre-season

Manchester United did not have a great pre-season and in the absence of many of their stars due to injuries and post World Cup vacations, it was tough for a confirmed first 11 for the whole of the season to take shape.

United's transfer business so far has been poor as well. United have added Diogo Dalot, Fred and Lee Grant so far, out of whom, only Fred has realistic changes to start this season in the first team. Diogo Dalot is currently injured and will most certainly be an understudy to Valencia for the majority of the season. Lee Grant will be the third choice after Romero.

Manchester United are looking to add at least one central defender and one right winger before the end of the transfer window. While a lot of names are doing the rounds, Alderweireld of Tottenham seems to be the most likely defender to join, with a deal set to be finalized between the two clubs.

The situation with the right winger is not so clear, as there is still uncertainty about any potential arrival. The Willian saga has been dragged on for ages it seems, but apart from a lot of contrasting reports, nothing concrete has materialized so far.

Mourinho has said that he would prefer 2 more signings, but 1 would still be okay. That 1 signing now looks to be Toby Alderweireld and as such there might not be any reinforcements for the right wing this time.

However, in the event that no further players are added in the transfer window, Manchester United do still have a decent squad for the 2018/19 season and this is how they would most probably line up if no new players join before the closing of the Transfer Window.

Goalkeeper

De Gea will be desperate to leave his World Cup woes behind

There are no doubts in this position and it is also the strongest area for United. David De Gea had a poor World Cup where he let in 6 goals in 4 games, including that howler against Portugal.

De Gea is better than what his World Cup performance concluded and he will be desperate to put all those disappointments behind him and have another stellar year.

He finally won the coveted Golden Glove last season, a prize that he has deserved for quite a few years now, but which had eluded him since joining United. That will definitely inspire him to put on an even better performance in the games ahead.

United fans bemoan the lack of transfer activity, but they forget that keeping De Gea off Real Madrid’s clutches has been a coup of sorts for United and with the best keeper in the Premier League and arguably, the best in the world right now, protecting them in goal, Manchester United should have the confidence at the base of their team.

