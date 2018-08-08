Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

How Manchester United could line up in the 2018/19 Season

Deepungsu Pandit
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
4.43K   //    08 Aug 2018, 12:00 IST

Manchester United tried a lot of combinations in Pre-season
Manchester United tried a lot of combinations in Pre-season

Manchester United did not have a great pre-season and in the absence of many of their stars due to injuries and post World Cup vacations, it was tough for a confirmed first 11 for the whole of the season to take shape.

United's transfer business so far has been poor as well. United have added Diogo Dalot, Fred and Lee Grant so far, out of whom, only Fred has realistic changes to start this season in the first team. Diogo Dalot is currently injured and will most certainly be an understudy to Valencia for the majority of the season. Lee Grant will be the third choice after Romero.

Manchester United are looking to add at least one central defender and one right winger before the end of the transfer window. While a lot of names are doing the rounds, Alderweireld of Tottenham seems to be the most likely defender to join, with a deal set to be finalized between the two clubs.

The situation with the right winger is not so clear, as there is still uncertainty about any potential arrival. The Willian saga has been dragged on for ages it seems, but apart from a lot of contrasting reports, nothing concrete has materialized so far.

Mourinho has said that he would prefer 2 more signings, but 1 would still be okay. That 1 signing now looks to be Toby Alderweireld and as such there might not be any reinforcements for the right wing this time.

However, in the event that no further players are added in the transfer window, Manchester United do still have a decent squad for the 2018/19 season and this is how they would most probably line up if no new players join before the closing of the Transfer Window.

Goalkeeper

Manchester United v Liverpool - Premier League
De Gea will be desperate to leave his World Cup woes behind

There are no doubts in this position and it is also the strongest area for United. David De Gea had a poor World Cup where he let in 6 goals in 4 games, including that howler against Portugal.

De Gea is better than what his World Cup performance concluded and he will be desperate to put all those disappointments behind him and have another stellar year.

He finally won the coveted Golden Glove last season, a prize that he has deserved for quite a few years now, but which had eluded him since joining United. That will definitely inspire him to put on an even better performance in the games ahead.

United fans bemoan the lack of transfer activity, but they forget that keeping De Gea off Real Madrid’s clutches has been a coup of sorts for United and with the best keeper in the Premier League and arguably, the best in the world right now, protecting them in goal, Manchester United should have the confidence at the base of their team.

1 / 4 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Paul Pogba Alexis Sanchez Jose Mourinho Football Top 5/Top 10 Manchester United Transfer News
Deepungsu Pandit
ANALYST
Deepungsu works 6 days a week, plays football on weekends, but thinks about the beautiful game every minute of the day. He tries to sprinkle his love of football in his writings. Diego Maradona made him fall in love with Football, Paul Scholes showed him how beautiful the game could be and Lionel Messi made him believe in the impossible. Manchester United has kept him sane for the last two decades.
Manchester United: how they could line up during pre-season
RELATED STORY
Five players who could be crucial for Manchester United...
RELATED STORY
3 ways how Manchester United could line-up with Willian...
RELATED STORY
How Manchester United should line up to beat West Ham United
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: 5 ways Manchester United need to...
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Manchester United can win the Premier...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United: Strongest Combined XI in Recent Years
RELATED STORY
Why Manchester United don't need any more signings
RELATED STORY
ESPN Luck Index: Liverpool robbed, and Manchester United...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Manchester United superstar desperate to join FC...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 1
11 Aug MAN LEI 12:30 AM Manchester United vs Leicester City
11 Aug NEW TOT 05:00 PM Newcastle vs Tottenham
11 Aug AFC CAR 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Cardiff City
11 Aug FUL CRY 07:30 PM Fulham vs Crystal Palace
11 Aug HUD CHE 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Chelsea
11 Aug WAT BRI 07:30 PM Watford vs Brighton & Hove Albion
11 Aug WOL EVE 10:00 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Everton
12 Aug LIV WES 06:00 PM Liverpool vs West Ham
12 Aug SOU BUR 06:00 PM Southampton vs Burnley
12 Aug ARS MAN 08:30 PM Arsenal vs Manchester City
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Europa League 2017-18
Contact Us Advertise with Us