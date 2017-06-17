How Manchester United could line up next season

Jose Mourinho’s first season with Manchester United was by no means, an easy one. With a below-par sixth place finish in the league, only a victory in the Europa League finals could have salvaged their season.

As expected, the English giants outclassed Ajax and won their second major trophy of the season. Having achieved tremendous success in his ‘second year’ at previous clubs, Mourinho would be looking forward to mounting a serious title challenge this time around.

As the transfer window is now open, Manchester United would be looking forward to offloading the dead weight and bringing in an influx of talented players. With the likes of Zlatan Ibrahimovic leaving, United need to shop smart with the prices for players going through the roof this season.

With the arrival of right players, United can mount a serious title challenge next term. Now let us take a look as to how Manchester United could line up next season.

Formation: 4-3-3

Goalkeeper: David De Gea

De Gea is the best keeper in England

Despite a four-thousand dollar fax machine costing him two Champions League trophies, David de Gea has been immense for the Red Devils since his arrival from Atletico Madrid. With 14 clean sheets and 328 saves this season, the Spaniard was voted into the league’s best XI.

Ever since his breakout season with United, Big Dave has been heavily linked with European giants, Real Madrid. Having rejected their recent bid of £60 million for the keeper, it is safe to say that keeping De Gea has become United’s number one priority after the failed move for Antoine Griezmann.

With the three-time club player of the year at their disposal, Manchester United look a much stronger side, both on paper and pitch.