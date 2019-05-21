How Manchester United could line up with Nicolas Pepe?

Nicolas Pepe

The 2018-19 season across all of the top European leagues has been concluded and now the attention is seemingly turning towards the transfer market with plenty of business to be done, futures of high-profile players to be settled and many sagas to be sorted out. Many European heavyweights are bracing themselves for the upcoming summer transfer window and Ole Gunnar Solskajer's Manchester United could be in for some high-profile transfer activity.

Nicolas Pepe, Lille's attacking sensation linked with a move to the red half of Manchester, is set to leave as Lille manager Christophe Galtie confirmed on 19th May. Apparently, the speculation has reached its peak and reports insist that the Manchester outfit is confident of signing the 23-year old.

Nicolas Pepe has enjoyed a stunning Ligue 1 season scoring 22 goals and providing 11 assists; perhaps becoming the integral figure behind Lille's runners-up finish in the French League. The Ivorian is a gifted playmaker and, at the same time, a clinical scorer whose signing could be like a catalyst in the process of revival at Manchester United.

On that note, let us take a look at two ways that Manchester United could lineup with Nicolas Pepe if they bring him in the summer.

#1 Nicolas Pepe as a right wing forward (4-3-3)

4-3-3

Nicolas Pepe is a versatile footballer but he has been mostly deployed as a right wing forward or a right winger by Lille OSC this season.

Martial could stick to the LWF position and Rashford, who has been regular under the Norwegian manager could lead line upfront with Pepe heading to his preferred right flank. This attacking trio could be a gamble but it's efficient by the attributes of pace, energy, agility, and technique. Perhaps it could bring back a free-flowing style Old Trafford.

Behind them, Pogba could form midfield triplet alongside Fred and McTominay (without considering the prospective midfield signings here). Shaw might retain his position after a fantastic season, while Dalot could be given first-team opportunities next term.

#2 Nicolas Pepe as an attacking midfielder (4-4-2 diamond)

4-4-2 diamond

Nicolas Pepe might be most effective at right flank but his proficiency as a playmaker might urge Solskjaer to lineup him as an attacking midfielder or a false nine behind the forward duo of Romelu Lukaku and Marcus Rashford.

While, behind him, Pogba, McTominay, and Fred could be deployed to form an incredible diamond. Pepe, while assisting the forward line, can also create a foil for the midfield. This might cast a good balance between all departments but particularly this setup provides a stable and strong midfield.