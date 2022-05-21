How Manchester United could line up against Crystal Palace in the Premier League

Manchester United face Crystal Palace in their final fixture of the 2021-22 Premier League season on Sunday, May 22. It has been a season to forget for the Red Devils given their awful form throughout the campaign.

A win against Palace could guarantee United a place in the Europa League but the Eagles will not make it easy for them. If West Ham United win their match against Brighton & Hove Albion, and United fail to do so against Palace, the Hammers qualify for the Europa League and Manchester United will have to play in the UEFA Conference League. Currently, United are currently two points ahead of the Hammers but have an inferior goal difference, so they need a win to ensure their spot in the Europa League.

Manchester United have struggled in the Premier League

New manager Erik ten Hag is expected to be in the stands at Selhurst Park to witness his new team play. Meanwhile, interim manager Ralf Rangnick will be managing his final game before moving on to his consultancy role for the club from next season onwards.

The German manager will look to finish on a good note and hope the Red Devils register a victory against Palace at Selhurst Park. Here, we take a look at how United could line up against the Eagles on Sunday.

Formation: 4-2-3-1

GK: David De Gea

David De Gea has had a frustrating time between the sticks for United this campaign. The Red Devils have conceded plenty of silly goals courtesy of some atrocious defending.

UtdActive 🔴 @UtdActive | It is likely that Erik ten Hag will keep David de Gea as Manchester United's number 1 goalkeeper for next season.



[Samuel Luckhurst]

The Spanish goalkeeper will definitely be in contention to start against Palace. With Erik ten Hag at the helm next season and his preferred approach being to build the game from the back, it will be interesting to see how he sees De Gea, who is a more old-school shot stopper than a ball-playing goalie.

RB: Diogo Dalot

Manchester United v Brentford - Premier League

Dalot has been a regular face in United's starting XI, especially under Ralf Rangnick. The Portuguese has shown glimpses of his potential but will have to improve significantly to be considered among the league's best.

Football Transfers @Transferzone00 Eric Bailly and Aaron Wan-Bissaka 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 have good chances to leave Manchester United this summer. There is interest from Crystal Palace for Wan Bissaka.



Manchester United are prepared to let Eric Bailly and Aaron Wan-Bissaka leave this summer. It depends on the proposals but both have chances to leave the club, as expected.

Dalot is expected to start against Palace with Aaron Wan-Bissaka's future uncertain at United. The Englishman is likely to be sold next season according to rumors.

CB: Raphael Varane

Manchester United v Brentford - Premier League

Varane had a time to forget when United were stunned by a 4-0 loss against Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League. The Frenchman hasn't looked at his best so far and will have to turn around his form next season.

His current form has a lot to do with his injuries and constantly-changing partners. Nevertheless, Varane has the quality to bounce back strongly and should be in the line-up to face Palace.

CB: Harry Maguire

Everton v Manchester United - Premier League

No player has received as much abuse and criticism as Harry Maguire has this campaign. The Manchester United captain has immensely struggled with his defending and positioning.

Maguire will look to end the season with a solid performance against Palace. The Englishman's captaincy will definitely be under scrutiny in the Ten Hag regime.

LB: Alex Telles

Luke Shaw returned to training this week, but with his wife giving birth to their second child, it is unlikely he will feature against Palace. The English left-back has been out of action with a leg injury.

Alex Telles has been United's preferred option in Shaw's absence. The Brazilian defender has struggled with his positioning but is still likely to start against Palace.

CM: Nemanja Matic

Manchester United v Brentford - Premier League

Nemanja Matic recently announced his departure from United at the end of the season. The Serbian midfielder has been an amazing servant for the Red Devils since joining them in 2017.

Matic's defensive abilities, combined with his smart positioning, have always come of good use to United. The 33-year-old is likely to start against Crystal Palace to play his final match for United.

CM: Scott McTominay

Manchester City v Manchester United - Premier League

With Fred and Paul Pogba unlikely to be available for the final match, Ralf Rangnick doesn't have many options in midfield. Scott McTominay is fit and will be available to start against Palace.

The Scottish midfielder has been an important player for United this season with his intense workrate and aggressive play. McTominay has the potential to shine brightly under Erik ten Hag's management next season.

RW: Anthony Elanga

Liverpool v Manchester United - Premier League

Ralf Rangnick has been impressed by Anthony Elanga ever since he took over as United's interim manager. The 20-year-old forward has been sharp and has taken his chances well.

With Jadon Sancho struggling to get fit on time against Palace, Elanga is very much likely to start on the right. The Swedish forward has enjoyed some good first-team exposure this season, having made 20 Premier League appearances.

CAM: Juan Mata

Juan Mata's contract runs out at the end of the season

Juan Mata is one of the most respected footballers in the world. Time and again, the Spaniard has shown class both on and off the field.

The 34-year-old playmaker is out of contract at the end of the season and will be leaving United. Mata is very likely to start against Palace and turn out for one last time for the Red Devils.

LW: Bruno Fernandes

Bruno Fernandes has been inconsistent in the 2021-22 season

Bruno Fernandes has been a vital player for United, but he, somehow, hasn't been at his best this campaign. The Portuguese maestro has struggled to be consistently creative and productive in front of goal this season.

SPORTbible @sportbible Most chances created in the Premier League 2021/22:



- Bruno Fernandes - 86

- Trent Alexander-Arnold - 83

- Kevin de Bruyne - 71 Most chances created in the Premier League 2021/22: - Bruno Fernandes - 86 - Trent Alexander-Arnold - 83- Kevin de Bruyne - 71 https://t.co/XeNmcvwriu

That said, Bruno has a crucial role to play for the Red Devils next season. He will look to regain his form starting with an impressive performance against Palace on Sunday.

ST: Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo has once again shown his brilliance in the Premier League

Ronaldo's return to Manchester United didn't go as planned but there are positives to take from this season. Without the Portuguese superstar, the Red Devils could have easily been battling relegation.

Kaz 🇵🇹 @Kaz7iiV2 Cristiano Ronaldo for Utd this season:



-18 Goals in EPL (3rd)

-7 Match Winning Goals in EPL (1st)

-8 Goals vs EPL Top 5 teams (1st)



Won Utd 24% of their Premier League points directly through his goals. He doesn't deserve this. Cristiano Ronaldo for Utd this season:-18 Goals in EPL (3rd)-7 Match Winning Goals in EPL (1st)-8 Goals vs EPL Top 5 teams (1st)Won Utd 24% of their Premier League points directly through his goals. He doesn't deserve this. https://t.co/hoHU5C1jZq

Despite United's poor performances this campaign, Ronaldo has managed to score 18 goals in the Premier League. He will be hoping to cross the 20-goal mark with at least a brace against Palace.

