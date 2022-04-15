How Manchester United could line up against Norwich City  

Manchester United have been struggling lately, with just one win in their last seven games across all competitions. Their poor run of form has seen their Champions League qualification hopes dim.

They currently sit seventh in the Premier League table, six points adrift of fourth place.

Manchester United have been inconsistent this campaign

The Red Devils host relegation-threatened Norwich City at Old Trafford on Saturday. Every match from now on is a do-or-die fixture for United, if they are to keep their Champions League aspirations alive.

Norwich City have their own battle as their survival in the top division is under severe threat. With so much at stake for the Canaries as well, they will certainly not make it easy for United. On that note, let's take a look at how Manchester United are likely to lineup against Norwich.

Formation: 4-2-3-1

GK: David De Gea

The Spanish goalkeeper has had an impressive season but has been unlucky with the goals conceded due to defensive errors. With his sharp reflexes and acrobatic saves, De Gea remains a reliable figure between the sticks.

He is most certain to start against Norwich, and will be hoping to keep a clean-sheet this time around at Old Trafford.

RB: Diogo Dalot

The Portuguese has enjoyed a good spell in the starting XI under manager Ralf Rangnick. That being said, Diogo Dalot is yet to find his best form under the German.

He is likely to get the nod ahead of Aaron Wan-Bissaka given his prowess going forward. United need Dalot to provide more width against Norwich, which makes him likely to start ahead of the Englishman.

CB: Victor Lindelof

With Raphael Varane unlikely to be fit in time for this fixture, Victor Lindelof is assured of a place in the starting XI.

Lindelof has done decently so far and will be looking to capitalize on the chances that he's getting. The Swedish centre-back will need to be at his best against Norwich City.

CB: Harry Maguire

It has been a season to forget for Manchester United captain Harry Maguire. The Englishman has been guilty of making fatal errors more often than not this campaign.

Sometimes the decision-making has been poor while at times it has been poor luck. Nonetheless, a lot better is expected from Harry Maguire given his stature and he will have to put in a commanding performance against Norwich to get things back on track for himself and for his team.

LB: Alex Telles

Having had bolts removed from his leg, Luke Shaw is out for a considerable amount of time right now. In his absence, United's first-choice preference will definitely be the left-footed Alex Telles.

The Brazilian defender has done well but he is capable of offering a lot more. Telles' set-piece-taking abilities could come in handy against the Canaries this weekend.

CM: Paul Pogba

Paul Pogba was benched against Everton but was brought on in the first-half because of an injury to Fred. The Brazilian has suffered problems with his hip flexor and is a major doubt for tomorrow.

In his absence, Pogba is most likely to start given the importance of the match. Despite his future at Manchester United being uncertain, the Frenchman must look to put on a show and help the club in their bid to play in the Champions League next season.

CM: Nemanja Matic

The Serbian midfielder started against Everton last weekend and is likely to start against Norwich City. With Scott McTominay struggling with a foot injury, even manager Ralf Rangnick is uncertain of his return date.

Nemanja Matic, with all his experience and defensive abilities, will be a key player in the weekend fixture. Lately, his forward passing has also come of help to United and will be important in this fixture too.

RW: Jadon Sancho

Jadon Sancho is capable of playing in multiple positions in attack but is likely to start on the right against Norwich. The Englishman got off to a slow start at United, but he's beginning to find his feet in recent weeks.

His dribbling and creative ability will be crucial if United are to secure a victory at Old Trafford. Sancho is seen shifting flanks during the game and is likely to do so in the weekend fixture too.

CAM: Bruno Fernandes

Bruno Fernandes recently signed a new contract with Manchester United, which will keep him at the club until June 2026. The Portuguese playmaker hasn't been at his best this season but is capable of hurting Norwich tomorrow.

With his incisive passing and unique vision, Bruno Fernandes can create goals at will and will be expected to do so against Norwich. He is arguably United's most important player going into this match.

LW: Marcus Rashford

Among the many Manchester United players criticized this season, Marcus Rashford is definitely one of them. The Englishman has struggled for form and has looked poor with his decision-making in the final third.

That being said, Rashford is a phenomenal talent and can turn things around quickly. He is expected to start against the Canaries and is most likely to start on his preferred left-wing.

CF: Cristiano Ronaldo

Despite suffering an injury against Everton, Cristiano Ronaldo is likely to make it to the starting XI against Norwich. It might not have been the return to Old Trafford he had imagined, but the Portuguese can certainly help United finish the season on a good note.

With Edinson Cavani out of contention with a calf problem, Ronaldo will be spearheading the attack on Saturday. Using his fabulous goal-scoring abilities, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner remains a massive threat in the box.

