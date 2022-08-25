How Manchester United could line up against Southampton in the Premier League

After suffering successive defeats in their first two fixtures of the new Premier League season, Manchester United bounced back by beating Liverpool 2-1 last Monday (August 21). It was a resounding victory earned by virtue of a bold performance.

Erik ten Hag made some brave decisions as well and benched the likes of Harry Maguire and Cristiano Ronaldo as Liverpool came to Old Trafford. The Red Devils showed that they were up for the fight from the first minute of the game.

They fought for every loose ball and let Liverpool know from the get-go that they were in for a long and grueling 90 minutes of football. It was the kind of performance the Manchester United fans have been crying out to see from their team for a very long time.

They'll hope to see more of the same against Southampton this weekend. With Casemiro now ready and raring to go, let's take a look at how Manchester United could line up against the Saints this Saturday.

Manchester United Goalkeeper - David de Gea

After a horror showing against Brentford, David de Gea bounced back with a quality performance against Liverpool. He swept well and made several good saves to keep Jurgen Klopp's side at bay.

Right-back - Diogo Dalot

The Portuguese right-back was ready to fight tooth and nail against Liverpool and produced a gutsy showing against Liverpool. He is likely to maintain his place in the starting XI as he is much more of a threat going forward than Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Centre-back - Raphael Varane

Raphael Varane did a very good job against Liverpool. He won most of his aerial duels and made as many as nine clearances, the most of any player on the pitch. Ten Hag may have found his ideal centre-back partnership as Varane and Martinez were solid at the back on Monday.

Centre-back - Lisandro Martinez

Lisandro Martinez was like a pitbull unleashed against Liverpool. He showed a lot of bite and refused to let the Merseysiders find much joy in the final third. He blocked three shots, the most of any player on the pitch. Martinez is already well on his way to becoming a crowd favorite for the sheer amount of fight he brings.

Left-back - Tyrell Malacia

Tyrell Malacia showed great recovery pace against the likes of Mohamed Salah, Harvey Elliott and Trent Alexander-Arnold. There is no way Luke Shaw is displacing him from the starting lineup after that performance.

Defensive midfielder - Casemiro

Casemiro will most likely make his debut for Manchester United on Saturday. He is likely to replace Scott McTominay in midfield. The former Real Madrid man is expected to improve this Manchester United team considerably and fans will be excited to see how much of a change he can bring to the side.

Central midfielder - Fred

Christian Eriksen created the first big chance of the game from which Jadon Sancho scored the opening goal for Manchester United. However, he struggled to keep up with the intensity of the game and that's why Fred could be brought in to replace him on Saturday.

Fred has plenty of experience playing alongside Casemiro for Brazil. He also excelled in a more advanced role in the second half of last season.

Attacking midfielder - Bruno Fernandes

Captain Bruno Fernandes created two big chances for United against Liverpool. He brought a great deal of intensity to the game and although he was not at his very best, United fans will want to see more of the same from the Portuguese midfielder.

Right winger - Jadon Sancho

Jadon Sancho showed great composure and technique to score United's opener against Liverpool. He is a livewire down the right wing and his pace and trickery will be crucial to breaking down Southampton.

Centre-forward - Anthony Martial

Anthony Martial was a joy to watch in the second half of the win against Liverpool. He showed exactly what United lacked in the first two games of the season when he was sidelined with a hamstring injury.

The Frenchman's hold-up play, dribbling ability and movement is what makes him an undroppable member of the side. He is a much better fit for Ten Hag's system than Cristiano Ronaldo and is very likely to get the nod ahead of the Portuguese icon.

Left winger - Marcus Rashford

The goal against Liverpool would have done Marcus Rashford's confidence a world of good. He seemed a lot more courageous down the left wing for United, charging at defenders and beating them on occasion.

Ten Hag will be hoping that Rashford can build on that performance because when he gets going, the Englishman can be a force to be reckoned with.

