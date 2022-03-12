Ralf Rangnick's Manchester United have another crunch tie ahead of them after a disappointing display in the Manchester derby. They greatly need the points from this upcoming match.

This time, Manchester United will face Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford after smashing the same side 3-0 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium last October. Both sides were under different managers, with Ole-Gunnar Solskjaer in charge of Man U and Nuno Esprito Santo in charge of Spurs.

Manchester United's injury concerns

In their humbling defeat to Manchester City, the Red Devils were without a number of key players who sat out of the game for various reasons.

Cristiano Ronaldo complained of a hip flexor injury, Edinson Cavani had a groin problem, and Raphael Varane and Luke Shaw had COVID. This left the squad a bit thin, but there have been some changes which were reported by Rangnick in his traditional pre-match press conference.

Armed by this information, here is our piece on how Manchester United could line up against Tottenham.

Goalkeeper: David de Gea

David de Gea can't be blamed for the goals conceded against City

Manchester United's long-time number one remains the best man they have between the sticks. David de Gea could not do anything about the goals scored by Manchester City in the derby last week, but will play a key role for the Red Devils in this game.

De Gea kept a clean sheet in his last match against Tottenham Hotspur without needing to make a single save in 90 minutes. The experienced goalkeeper will come up against some of the world’s best strikers, and must deliver his A-game.

Right Centre-Back: Raphael Varane

Varane will be up against Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son

Experienced French defender Raphael Varane has faced Tottenham once already this season, albeit in much simpler times. He helped his side keep a clean sheet away from home as they strolled to victory. This time, he will face a very different threat from the in-form Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son.

United Zone @ManUnitedZone_ Rangnick confirmed Raphael Varane is available for Manchester United against Tottenham [ @SimonPeach Rangnick confirmed Raphael Varane is available for Manchester United against Tottenham [@SimonPeach]

Varane missed the Manchester derby having contracted COVID in the days leading up to the match. The Frenchman resumed training with the Red Devils this week and has been certified fit to return.

Centre-Back: Harry Maguire

Harry Maguire is likely to start again despite a disappointing performance against City

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire is expected to retain his place in the starting line-up at Old Trafford despite his performance on Sunday. The Englishman was indirectly culpable for the second goal scored by Manchester City in the game.

Maguire, like many other Manchester United stars, has had a tumultuous season riddled with unfortunate, and sometimes, comical errors. Despite all this, the Englishman is still one of the best defenders in the Red Devils squad.

Left Centre-Back: Victor Lindelof

Lindelof would be looking to make amends for his mistake in the game against City

Victor Lindelof will be drafted into the side to form a three-man defence that will mirror that of Antonio Conte's Tottenham. Lindelof has played in the back three on several occasions in his career and should have no problem adjusting to the position.

Lindelof was guilty of switching off as Manchester City attacked and scored their second goal last weekend. The Swede would surely have worked on that in order to prevent a recurrence against Tottenham.

Central Midfield: Paul Pogba

Pogba can be devastating on his day

French midfielder Paul Pogba has provided nine league assists so far this season despite suffering some set-backs. The midfielder is still one of the most important players in the Red Devils squad and can be unplayable on his day.

The Frenchman's expertise and quality will be vital for the Red Devils in midfield against the compact set-up utilised by Conte's men. Pogba is a game-changer and will have a key role in the game.

Central Midfield: Fred

Fred too would want a better performance against the Spurs

Since the arrival of Ralf Rangnick at Old Trafford, Brazilian midfielder Fred has been one of the best performers for the club. The combative midfielder is a willing runner, and although he was easily overrun by a rampant Manchester City midfield, he has the quality to deliver better performances.

Fred's quality in midfield will be important for the Red Devils against Tottenham. The Brazilian will have a good midfield battle against Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg of Tottenham.

Attacking Midfield: Bruno Fernandes

Bruno is among the best and most important players for his team

After a disappointing performance against Manchester City, Bruno Fernandes will seek redemption against Tottenham. The Portuguese midfielder is one of the club's best players despite his recent dip.

Bruno Fernandes is a major outlet for the Red Devils, and most of their attacks against Spurs will go through him. If he has a good game, his side stand a good chance of winning.

Right-wing Back: Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Wan-Bissaka is an important player in both attack and defence

Aaron Wan-Bissaka was included in Manchester United's starting line-up against Manchester City but struggled against the silky Jack Grealish. The Englishman should find it much easier against Heung-Min Son, who is a direct runner.

In terms of 1v1 defending, Wan-Bissaka remains one of the best full-backs in the league. The Englishman will hope to contribute in defence and attack for his side in the game.

Left-Wing Back: Alex Telles

Telles also didn't have a great game against City

With Luke Shaw currently out with COVID, Alex Telles will continue at LWB for Rangnick's men against Tottenham. The Brazilian has played second fiddle to his English teammate since moving to England.

Telles was far from his best against Manchester City on his last appearance, and the left-back will hope for a better performance. The 29-year-old remains a quality player at both ends of the pitch.

Forward: Cristiano Ronaldo

Ronaldo will be back in action for his team

After he was certified fit by Rangnick and resumed training, Cristiano Ronaldo will lead the line against Tottenham Hotspur. The iconic forward missed the Manchester derby with an injury and will be looking to make up for lost time.

B/R Football @brfootball Ralf Rangnick has confirmed that Cristiano Ronaldo is fit and will be available for Manchester United vs. Tottenham on Saturday. Ralf Rangnick has confirmed that Cristiano Ronaldo is fit and will be available for Manchester United vs. Tottenham on Saturday. https://t.co/pFsv67NLH9

Ronaldo scored a wonderful goal and had a brilliant performance in the reverse fixture in October 2021. The 37-year-old is Manchester United's top scorer this season and will surely be looking to add to his tally.

Forward: Jadon Sancho

Sancho is the man in form for United

Jadon Sancho has been the Red Devils' most in-form player in recent weeks after struggling at the start of his career at Old Trafford. The English winger scored a wonderful goal against Manchester City and will be looking to continue his good form.

UtdPlug @UtdPlug 🎙• Jadon Sancho: "I was voted player of the match - I would say that was one of my best performances for Manchester United - But it's still about evolving for me. I can do a lot better." 🎙• Jadon Sancho: "I was voted player of the match - I would say that was one of my best performances for Manchester United - But it's still about evolving for me. I can do a lot better." #MUFC 🚨🎙• Jadon Sancho: "I was voted player of the match - I would say that was one of my best performances for Manchester United - But it's still about evolving for me. I can do a lot better." #MUFC 🤝 https://t.co/cpiEUZ6wNR

Sancho is a talented player, and he has the ability to create problems for opposition defences. His manager will be hopeful that he delivers another quality performance against Tottenham.

