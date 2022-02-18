How Manchester United could line-up against Leeds United in the Premier League

Premier League giants Manchester United have been quite inconsistent in the 2021-22 season. With the arrival of Ralf Rangnick as their manager, the Red Devils have shown some improvement but still have a long way to go from strongly challenging for the title.

Their most recent 2-0 win against Brighton & Hove Albion at Old Trafford surely helped their morale. That being said, United will have to be a lot more efficient in front of goal if they are to qualify for the Champions League.

The Premier League top-four race involves Manchester United

Manchester United currently sit fourth in the Premier League table but face tough competition from Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Wolverhampton Wanderers to play in the Champions League next season.

They face Leeds United on Sunday at Elland Road and a victory is a must for them. Leeds have their own struggles as they face a challenge to avoid relegation this campaign. Let's take a look at the players who could be part of United's starting eleven for this fixture.

Formation: 4-2-3-1

GK: David de Gea

David de Gea will be a key figure against Leeds United

The Spanish goalkeeper has been in great form this season, and is back making phenomenal saves. David de Gea has been United's savior more often than not this term.













David de Gea has kept 128 clean sheets in the Premier League, no Man Utd keeper has kept more for the club:
David de Gea (128)*
Peter Schmeichel (128)
Edwin van der Sar (90)
Goes level with Schmeichel and into the top 10 for PL clean sheets.

The 31-year-old goalkeeper has made 88 saves in the league this season and will play a key role against Leeds United. De Gea will be visiting the Elland Road fully filled with supporters for the first time in his career.

RB: Diogo Dalot

Manchester United v West Ham United - Premier League

Diogo Dalot has been given considerably more chances under Ralf Rangnick, with Aaron Wan-Bissaka stuck on the bench. The Portuguese full-back has been quite adventurous on the right but needs more consistency.

He has been guilty of being sloppy and out of position at the back. This is something Dalot will have to take great care of when they face Leeds on Sunday.

CB: Raphael Varane

Raphael Varane's experience will come in handy with time

Due to a stomach issue, Raphael Varane missed the chance to start against Brighton but is expected to be back for United on Sunday. The Frenchman has shown signs of how great a defender he is but still needs a bit more game-time to impose his presence.

Victor Lindelof is another option for Manchester United on Sunday but given Ralf Rangnick's preference so far, he is likely to go with Varane. Leeds are dangerous on the counter and will be testing the French defender's resilience.

CB: Harry Maguire

Harry Maguire has had a bad run of games this season

The Manchester United captain has struggled with his form this season. Harry Maguire had a superb time last campaign but has been quite poor in the current one.





Since the start of this season under Solskjaer, Harry Maguire's terrible defending and poor positioning has cost us MANY Premier League points. Varane & Lindelof should 100% be Man Utd's CB partnership going forward. Maguire is calamitous.

His decision-making and defending have come under scrutiny time and again and it is time for the former Leicester City defender to step up. Maguire's leadership and defensive game-play have to be at their best on Sunday or else he might soon end up on the bench.

LB: Luke Shaw

Burnley v Manchester United - Premier League

The English full-back was expected to continue his great form from last season but sadly for United, it hasn't happened. Luke Shaw, when on song, is one of the finest attacking left-backs in the Premier League.

While he has impressed in bits and parts, his overall gameplay hasn't been up to the mark. Nevertheless, he remains United's first-choice left-back and is expected to start against Leeds.

