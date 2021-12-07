How Manchester United could line up against Young Boys in the Champions League

Manchester United are preparing for their Champions League match against Young Boys on Wednesday at Old Trafford. The Red Devils were shocked in the reverse fixture when the Swiss club beat them 2-1.

Under new manager Ralf Rangnick, Manchester United will be playing their first Champions League game. The German had a positive start on the weekend as he registered a win in his first Premier League match against Crystal Palace.

Manchester United can do well in the Champions League

With their place secured in the knockout stages, Manchester United are bound to make a number of changes for this fixture. Their Champions League hero Cristiano Ronaldo is most likely to start on the bench considering the dead-rubber nature of the fixture and the need to keep him fresh.

Jesse Lingard and Anthony Martial are doubtful starters for the game given their recent training injuries. It would be great if they are able to make it on time but it looks unlikely right now. Manchester United are very much likely to field a young side in the Champions League on Wednesday.

On that note, let's take a look at how the Red Devils could line up.

Formation : 4-2-2-2

GK: Dean Henderson

Villarreal CF v Manchester United: Group F - UEFA Champions League

The Englishman suffered with Covid-19 and injuries which has been a hurdle for him in the 2021-22 campaign. Dean Henderson has immense talent to play between the sticks but faces tough competition from teammate David De Gea to be a regular starter.

utdreport @utdreport Rangnick on Dean Henderson and Donny van de Beek: "They will both play tomorrow, in the first 11." #mulive Rangnick on Dean Henderson and Donny van de Beek: "They will both play tomorrow, in the first 11." #mulive

Given that the Spaniard is back to his best, it looks difficult that the English goalkeeper will soon be able to get a place in the starting XI. Manchester United's new manager will be looking to see how Dean Henderson can perform, which makes the 24-year old a likely starter in this Champions League fixture.

RB: Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Manchester United v Atalanta: Group F - UEFA Champions League

Ever since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's sacking, Aaron Wan-Bissaka has struggled to get game-time. Diogo Dalot has been given the opportunity to play at right-back and is doing well with his chances.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka was sent off in the reverse fixture against the Young Boys, which eventually played a part in Manchester United's loss. He will be wanting to make amends this time around and more so to impress Ralf Rangnick.

His performance in the Champions League fixture will be crucial for his future opportunities in the team.

CB: Eric Bailly

Manchester United v Paris Saint-Germain - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: First Leg

The Ivorian did a pretty good job against Chelsea and can do much better if he can add more consistency to his game. Eric Bailly on his day is one of the most entertaining centre-backs to watch.

He is an audacious player with his flair and passing abilities. With his aggression and sharpness at the back, Manchester United can benefit a lot. To do that, Eric Bailly would need game-time and in this Champions League fixture, he'll certainly get that.

The former Villarreal defender will have to capitalize on the chances given to him. Given Manchester United's woes at the back, a clean sheet could help Eric Bailly's cause a lot on Wednesday.

CB: Victor Lindelof

RB Leipzig v Manchester United: Group H - UEFA Champions League

At the moment, Victor Lindelof is the ideal candidate besides Harry Maguire in the defense. That being said, it won't remain the same once Raphael Varane is back from injury.

The Swedish centre-back has done well recently, especially with his fantastic reading of the game. He will have to perform regularly at such a level and possibly give a headache for selection. With his capabilities and Eric Bailly beside him, Manchester United should definitely target a clean-sheet on Wednesday.

LB: Alex Telles

Manchester United v Crystal Palace - Premier League

Alex Telles has done really well given the chances he has got post the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. An injury to Luke Shaw has only benefitted the Brazilian's cause. His performance against Crystal Palace was quite impressive and if he carries on in the same vein, it is likely that he gets the spot in the starting XI.

Statman Dave @StatmanDave Alex Telles made more tackles + interceptions [11] than any other player on the pitch vs. Crystal Palace.



Stepped up in Luke Shaw’s absence. 🔥 Alex Telles made more tackles + interceptions [11] than any other player on the pitch vs. Crystal Palace.Stepped up in Luke Shaw’s absence. 🔥 https://t.co/XSs0BOM4xO

The Brazilian defender is very much likely to start against Young Boys in the Champions League. It is possible Alex Telles might be subbed off early given that Manchester United do not have many options to play at left-back.

