How Manchester United’s leaky defence is gradually ruining their Premier League chances

The Old Trafford cameras zoomed straight into the eyes of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer when Everton scored their late equalizer against Manchester United on Saturday.

At first the Norwegian looked unnerved. Then, as the Everton players celebrated intensely on the sidelines, Solskjaer’s facial expression turned to that of disappointment. Indeed, it was a poor performance late in the game from the Red Devils.

This was one of those matches where they were supposed to win comfortably. Manchester United completely dominated the first half and deservedly went into the half-time break with a 2-0 lead.

However, a poor defensive showing in the second half allowed Everton to crawl their way back. The Toffees’ first two real attacks resulted in goals before Calvert-Lewin scored with virtually the last kick of the game to break the hearts of the Old Trafford faithful.

Most Premier League goals conceded at home in the Premier League this season:



◎ West Brom (31)

◎ Newcastle (21)

◉ Man Utd (18)



Another three conceded this evening. pic.twitter.com/1fEuyQlAdL — Squawka Football (@Squawka) February 6, 2021

Fantastic attacking display marred by defensive woes

Despite the draw against Everton, this was one of Manchester United’s best-attacking displays of the season. The Red Devils were all over Carlo Ancelotti’s side and created enough chances to win the game.

Edinson Cavani’s opening goal was well-worked, while Bruno Fernandes’ goal was a stunning strike. For all their attacking efforts though, everything was undone by Manchester United’s poor defensive display.

The Red Devils have now conceded 30 goals in just 23 Premier League games and are among the sides with the leakiest defenses in the English top flight. For a team that wants to win the league, this is simply not good enough.

Everton did not play particularly well but still managed to score three goals against Manchester United. The scenario wasn’t different during the 2-1 defeat against Sheffield United last week.

Advertisement

Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof are currently a mess at the back while David de Gea is badly underperforming, and it’s costing the team in the title race.

David de Gea has saved just 60.9% of shots on his goal in this season's Premier League, only Rui Patricio (59.7%) has a lower save-percentage of all PL keepers with 15+ apps this season.



He conceded from all three shots he faced tonight. pic.twitter.com/gKkVdGAedH — Squawka Football (@Squawka) February 6, 2021

Defensive shambles ruining Manchester United’s title chances

There’s a reason why many pundits refuse to rate Manchester United as title contenders despite their position on the league table. After winning just once in their last four games, it is obvious to see why.

Manchester United have one of the best attacks in the Premier League, but their defense is uninspiring. They lack solidity and concede too easily when tested.

"We played some good football in the second half but conceded three goals from three shots on target. When you do that it is disappointing,” Solskjaer said after the Everton game, as quoted by Goal.

"I wouldn't blame anyone on the goals but we know we could have done better as a team on all of them.

Advertisement

“Results create the mood, the last kick of the ball makes us go home really disappointed. We have lost two points on a long thump upfield which we should have defended.”

As it stands, Manchester United’s defensive woes are ruining the club’s chances of winning the Premier League.

They could have been level on points with Manchester City, but their leaky defense has already denied them valuable points against Sheffield United and now Everton in the space of a week.