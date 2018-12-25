×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

How Manchester United Should Lineup Vs Huddersfield Town

Cyril Odhiambo
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
498   //    25 Dec 2018, 06:52 IST

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be taking charge of his second game as Manchester United boss against Huddersfield Town – a team that proved a tough cookie to crack for Manchester United under Jose Mourinho.

There’s much buzz and optimism from the Manchester United fans about their new manager, especially having won their previous game against Cardiff City 5-1. This is because the fans enjoyed a fluid and mesmerizing style of play that they hadn't seen since Sir Alex Ferguson left the club.

Now with Ole Gunnar -- a man who previously played for the club and even coached the club academy -- at the helm of the club, fans expect more of the same after that inspiring display against Cardiff City. The fans like to call it the United way of playing.

Ole Gunnar’s first game gave the fans a hint of what exactly to expect during his time as caretaker manager.

His first lineup spoke volumes of how he is going to set Manchester United out for the remainder of the season.

But still, with a number of players missing through injuries, you can’t say that the line up against Huddersfield won't be Ole Gunnar’s strongest lineup. But the Manchester United fans will still expect an attacking side.

Among the injured first teamers are Chris Smalling, Romelu Lukaku, Marcos Rojo and Alexis Sanchez.

But honestly, among the injured players, only Chris Smalling would have been guaranteed to start if he was fit.

With the Norwegian favouring a 4-3-3 formation against Cardiff City (which alternated to a 4-1-4-1 at times), Ole Gunnar may want to go into the Huddersfield game with the same formation

Here’s how his team selection may look like

Advertisement

Goalkeeper:

David De Gea is the obvious choice to start in the goalkeeping position. He has proven time without number that he can be relied upon, so no need to change that.

The number one jersey at Manchester United is in a safe pair of hands under David De Gea.

He is one of the best goalkeepers in the world, he's sure to start every game for United through the season, barring injuries.



Manchester United v Fulham FC - Premier League
Manchester United v Fulham FC - Premier League

1 / 4 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Huddersfield Town Football Luke Shaw Paul Pogba Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Premier League Teams
Cyril Odhiambo
CONTRIBUTOR
A passionate writer who works as a freelance article, blog and SEO writer at http://www.contentcyril.com/. Also, an avid supporter of Manchester United.
Manchester United v Huddersfield: Match preview, Team...
RELATED STORY
Arsenal 1-0 Huddersfield Town - 4 takeaways 
RELATED STORY
Premier League: Liverpool's probable XI vs Huddersfield Town
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: Liverpool vs Huddersfield Town,...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19, Preview: Huddersfield vs Crystal...
RELATED STORY
Arsenal 1-0 Huddersfield Town: Hits and Flops
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: Huddersfield Town vs Crystal...
RELATED STORY
An Early Battle for Survival: As it happened Huddersfield...
RELATED STORY
2 reasons why Arsenal's game against Huddersfield is a...
RELATED STORY
Arsenal vs Huddersfield Town: Match preview, probable...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 19
Tomorrow FUL WOL 06:00 PM Fulham vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
Tomorrow BUR EVE 08:30 PM Burnley vs Everton
Tomorrow CRY CAR 08:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Cardiff City
Tomorrow LEI MAN 08:30 PM Leicester City vs Manchester City
Tomorrow LIV NEW 08:30 PM Liverpool vs Newcastle
Tomorrow MAN HUD 08:30 PM Manchester United vs Huddersfield Town
Tomorrow TOT AFC 08:30 PM Tottenham vs AFC Bournemouth
Tomorrow BRI ARS 10:45 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal
27 Dec WAT CHE 01:00 AM Watford vs Chelsea
28 Dec SOU WES 01:15 AM Southampton vs West Ham
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us