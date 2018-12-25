How Manchester United Should Lineup Vs Huddersfield Town

Cyril Odhiambo FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 498 // 25 Dec 2018, 06:52 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be taking charge of his second game as Manchester United boss against Huddersfield Town – a team that proved a tough cookie to crack for Manchester United under Jose Mourinho.

There’s much buzz and optimism from the Manchester United fans about their new manager, especially having won their previous game against Cardiff City 5-1. This is because the fans enjoyed a fluid and mesmerizing style of play that they hadn't seen since Sir Alex Ferguson left the club.

Now with Ole Gunnar -- a man who previously played for the club and even coached the club academy -- at the helm of the club, fans expect more of the same after that inspiring display against Cardiff City. The fans like to call it the United way of playing.

Ole Gunnar’s first game gave the fans a hint of what exactly to expect during his time as caretaker manager.

His first lineup spoke volumes of how he is going to set Manchester United out for the remainder of the season.

But still, with a number of players missing through injuries, you can’t say that the line up against Huddersfield won't be Ole Gunnar’s strongest lineup. But the Manchester United fans will still expect an attacking side.

Among the injured first teamers are Chris Smalling, Romelu Lukaku, Marcos Rojo and Alexis Sanchez.

But honestly, among the injured players, only Chris Smalling would have been guaranteed to start if he was fit.

With the Norwegian favouring a 4-3-3 formation against Cardiff City (which alternated to a 4-1-4-1 at times), Ole Gunnar may want to go into the Huddersfield game with the same formation

Here’s how his team selection may look like

Advertisement

Goalkeeper:

David De Gea is the obvious choice to start in the goalkeeping position. He has proven time without number that he can be relied upon, so no need to change that.

The number one jersey at Manchester United is in a safe pair of hands under David De Gea.

He is one of the best goalkeepers in the world, he's sure to start every game for United through the season, barring injuries.

Manchester United v Fulham FC - Premier League

1 / 4 NEXT

Advertisement