How many trophies have Manchester United won in total?

Manchester United is one of the most storied clubs in the world and has won more trophies than any other club in England.

The Old Trafford outfit is perhaps the most admired club in the world with fans in every part of the globe. Manchester United's global appeal and reach has a lot to do with the success that the club has enjoyed since being founded as Newton Heath LYR FC in 1878.

What makes Manchester United the most successful club in England?

With more trophies than any other club in the country, Manchester United are the most successful side in English football. They have a whopping 66 trophies in total in their cabinet.

They have consistently been able to develop and field some of the finest players in the world as a result of which they have never been starved for success at any time since being brought into existence.

Manchester United have won more trophies than any other club in English football, with record 20 League titles, 17 FA Cups, 5 League Cups and record 21 FA Community Shields.



The origins story of @ManUtd started because of a little girl’s love for a dog. pic.twitter.com/MpeKLZ2idN — Vala Afshar (@ValaAfshar) December 30, 2020

Manchester United have won a whopping 66 major trophies in total till date. They have won the English league title 20 times and continue to lead the chart for the most number of English top division titles.

Manchester United were also the first club to win the European Cup when they won the title in 1968 under the management of Matt Busby- a monumental achievement after having lost so many of their players in the Munich Air Disaster in 1958. The Red Devils have won a total of three UEFA Champions League titles.

In addition to these elite achievements, Manchester United also have 12 FA Cups and 5 League Cup titles. They have also won the FA Community Shielf on 21 occasions. Under Jose Mourinho, Manchester United won their first UEFA Europa League in 2017.

Manchester United also have one UEFA Super Cup, one Intercontinental Cup and one FIFA Club World Cup to boast. In the 1998-99 season, led by the famous 'Class on '92', Manchester United won the continental treble, winning the Premier League, FA Cup and the UEFA Champions League.

Sir Alex Ferguson is the most successful manager to have taken charge of the club and he has had an absolutely spectacular career as the manager of Manchester United. The club won 38 trophies under the Scot.

Happy 79th Birthday, Sir Alex Ferguson!



38 trophies – Manchester United

11 trophies – Aberdeen

1 trophy – St.Mirren



A true legend of the game, and a hero at Old Trafford. pic.twitter.com/Sdgvgm8Qaz — FootballFunnys (@FootballFunnnys) December 31, 2020

Manchester United are now very much in the race for the 2020-21 Premier League title and it has been a long time coming but under manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, there is a renewed sense of hope around the club.