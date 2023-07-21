How much will Alex Telles earn at Al-Nassr? Details of contract ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo reunion explained 

According to Daily Mail, Alex Telles will earn £7 million per season at Al-Nassr as the Brazilian full-back is set for a reunion with Cristiano Ronaldo in the Saudi Pro League club.

Telles is set to complete a £4 million move to Al-Nassr from Manchester United as Al-Aalamy look to bolster their ranks ahead of the upcoming season. He played alongside Ronaldo at Manchester United during the 2021-22 season.

The pair shared the pitch for 21 matches and even combined for two goals. The Brazilian spent the 2022-23 season away on loan at Sevilla. He provided three assists in 38 matches across competitions as the Andalusian club won the UEFA Europa League for a record seventh time.

Cristiano Ronaldo, meanwhile, joined Al-Nassr as a free agent on December 31, 2022. Since making his debut for the Middle-Eastern club in January, he has so far scored 14 goals and provided three assists in 19 matches across competitions. A reunion with Alex Telles could help Ronaldo better those numbers as the left-back is known for his crossing accuracy, a trait that can complement Ronaldo's heading prowess.

What went wrong for Cristiano Ronaldo and Alex Telles at Manchester United?

When Cristiano Ronaldo joined Al-Nassr in the summer of 2021 from Juventus, fans were buzzed to see the prodigal son return to Old Trafford. Ronaldo finished his first season back in Manchester as the club's top scorer, netting 24 times across competitions.

However, he suffered a dip in form at the start of the second season and Erik ten Hag handed him a secondary role in the team, which didn't sit well with the Portuguese. Ronaldo's controversial interview with Piers Morgan served as the last straw as he criticized Ten Hag and also the club's facilities. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner left the club after mutually terminating his contract on the eve of Portugal's 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign.

Alex Telles, meanwhile, played 26 times during the 2021-22 season for Manchester United after completing a move from FC Porto. He scored one goal and provided four assists. However, he was always behind Luke Shaw in the pecking order.

Erik ten Hag signed Tyrell Malacia in his first season at the club and decided to loan Telles out. The Brazilian is no longer a part of the Red Devils' plans and is set for a move to Saudi Arabia with a Cristiano Ronaldo reunion on the cards.