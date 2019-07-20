Premier League 19/20: How Liverpool can lineup with Nicolas Pepe in the starting eleven

Nicolas Pepe could join Liverpool in a big-money deal this summer

It's been a roller-coaster of a summer for everyone associated with Liverpool. After sealing a historic sixth Champions League trophy in Madrid, the newly crowned kings of Europe have been uncharacteristically quiet in the transfer market.

The lure of being champions of Europe isn't something that comes along too often but Jurgen Klopp has approached the market caution and his unwavering stance remains that the club will be prepared to pounce if the right player became available.

Nicolas Pepe's name has been mentioned many a time this summer and come the 8th of August, he could find himself adorning the famous Red shirt.

Breakout season for Lille

The Ivorian winger is coming on the back of an outstanding season in France and is among the most sought-after attackers in world football currently.

After bursting on to the scene at Lille last season, the explosive wide-man established himself as one of the most potent attackers in the country, registering an impressive tally of 22 goals and 11 assists in Ligue 1.

Pepe's astonishing rise to fame has put him on the radar of top European clubs and the likes of Atletico Madrid, Liverpool, Napoli and Inter have not been discouraged by the €80 million asking price.

Only Kylian Mbappe scored more league goals in France than Nicolas Pepe and the Ivorian finished the season a solitary assist behind top provider Teji Savanier, further proof that there's multiple facets to his game-play.

Pepe's qualities extend beyond his tally of goals and assists as he brings with him versatility, trickery, explosiveness, and decisiveness in abundance.

Whilst the winger's exploits on the pitch has left viewers across the globe in awe of his ability, a key trait off it is the one that stands out in particular - availability.

The 24-year-old only missed 88 minutes of league football last season and featured in every league game for Les Rouges as he spearheaded Lille to a second-place finish.

Aside from playing 97% of all available minutes in Ligue 1 last season, the Ivorian has sensationally never missed a top-flight game owing to injury in 4 years of professional football.

Availability is an important trait that is often overlooked and Nicolas Pepe's impeccable appearances record coupled with his clean slate when it comes to injuries will be a defining factor as European giants circle for his signature.

Decision time for Pepe

The highly coveted winger has been subject to a concrete offer from the newly-crowned European Champions, as Liverpool look to add more fire-power to their arsenal.

Pepe is reportedly considering multiple offers but it is believed that Anfield is his most likely destination, with Jurgen Klopp looking for another premium attacker to complement the likes of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, and Sadio Mané.

Liverpool have been incredibly lucky with regards to injuries to the front-three and Pepe's arrival could ease the pressure off them as the Merseyside club look to dethrone Manchester City in the Premier League.

Although journalists close to the English giants have rubbished claims that Liverpool are keen to acquire Pepe's services, even going on to describe the situation as "pure lies", French media outlets have confirmed the club's interest in the player.

Here's the low-down on the man who could become Liverpool's ideal fourth choice forward and what he'd offer.

The Ivorian's arrival would allow Liverpool to carry on performing at an elite level across all competitions and would ensure that the Reds don't drop off in quality in the final third of the pitch if one of the front three get injured.

That said, the gaffer wouldn't sanction a deal of such epic financial proportions for a player who'd initially come in as an understudy.

Pepe's versatility could aid Klopp

Pepe's versatility and tactical flexibility means he can thrive in multiple positions and he brings with him a lot of traits Jurgen Klopp looks for in an attacker.

The Reds predominantly adopted a 4-3-3 for a sizable chunk of last season, allowing the trio of Mane, Firmino, and Salah to thrive in front of a midfield trio that would run opposition teams ragged.

While it's hard to envisage Pepe displacing any of the front-three from the starting XI, it could be argued that he'd be a more than able deputy if one of them were to get injured, allowing the Liverpool goal machine to rumble on without dropping off in quality.

Pepe can be a direct replacement for Salah

The winger would slot in seamlessly in place of Mohamed Salah if need be, as in many ways, the pair possess very similar qualities.

Much like the Egyptian, Pepe would occupy the wide position on the right and on his day, he'd give defenders a torrid time with his cleverness and guile on the ball.

Pepe also presents himself as an option to lead the line in the case that Roberto Firmino becomes unavailable. He's been deployed in a central position for Lille in the past, albeit scarcely, but he's got the technical ability and the work-rate to replicate what the mercurial Brazilian offers for Liverpool.

The 24-year-old could play interchangeably with Mohamed Salah, owing to the fact that they're both predominantly left-footed players.

Klopp's preferred formation could come to life at Anfield

The most exciting prospect of Nicolas Pepe's addition is the tactical flexibility it allows and in particular, Jurgen Klopp's preferred 4-2-3-1 from his time at Borussia Dortmund becomes a usable option once again.

Manchester City's depth in attack has often been dubbed "unattainable" but Pepe's addition would bridge the gap at the very least and the promise of having four premium attackers spearheading their title challenge could be a certified game-changer for the Reds.

Roberto Firmino, who primarily operated as a No.10 before being expertly reinvented as a false 9, would revert to his attacking midfield position, with Pepe and Mane stationed either side of him and Salah leading the line.

Pepe's final destination remains unclear at this point but there's a growing belief that the player has his heart set on a move to the Premier League, with Liverpool being mentioned as his most likely destination.

After his breakthrough season with Lille at a relatively young age, the 24-year-old has his prime well ahead of him and could be a smart investment for the present and the future.

Despite Xherdan Shaqiri's cameos and Divock Origi's crucial goals last season, it is a well-known fact that Liverpool's attacking depth is not up to standard but with the addition of Pepe, the Reds would be well equipped to compete on all fronts.

It's not every day that a player of Pepe's caliber becomes available and in the case that he becomes available at a reasonable price, Liverpool will want to be in the conversation at the very least.